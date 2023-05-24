Yellowstone Officials Euthanize Baby Bison After Encounter With Park Visitor

Yellowstone park rangers are looking for a man who interfered with a newborn bison in the wild, forcing them to euthanize the animal in order to protect people in the area, according to a release from the National Park Service.

The man, thought to be in his 40s or 50s, was apparently trying to help the calf after it had been separated from its mother while crossing the Lamar River in the northeast portion of the park.

"As the calf struggled, the man pushed the calf up from the river and onto the roadway," the NPS said in the release.

The calf was then seen approaching cars and people in the area.

(Credit: NPS)

The park warned that when park visitors interact with young animals in the wild, it can cause certain species to reject their offspring. Park rangers said they tried multiple times to reunite the calf with its herd, but their efforts failed.

The park requires that people stay at least 25 yards away from wildlife, including bison, elk, and other animals.

If found, the man could face misdemeanor charges, including disturbing wildlife and approaching wildlife, that have a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine, according to CNN.

