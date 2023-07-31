Yelling Mom Saves 8-Year-Old Child Attacked by Cougar in Olympic National Park

A desperate mom "yelled and screamed" at a cougar attacking her 8-year-old child while they were camping at Olympic National Park in Washington, officials reported Sunday.

The animal then "casually abandoned its attack," which occurred Saturday evening at a campground at Lake Angeles, and left, said a statement from park officials.

"Park personnel quickly responded, and once the child’s medical condition was assessed and stabilized, the family was escorted back to the trailhead" by rangers, said the statement.

The unidentified child survived the attack with "minor injuries" and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, said the statement.

Remaining campers in the area were evacuated, and access to the lake and nearby areas were closed to the public until further notice.

"Out of an abundance of caution" and “due to the extreme nature of this incident, we are closing the Lake Angeles area and several trails in the vicinity,” announced Olympic National Park Wildlife Biologist, Tom Kay.

Park law enforcement and experts in cougar tracking were dispatched to the cougar’s last known sighting at Lake Angeles, which is about 100 miles west of Seattle.

If the cougar is located, it will be euthanized and removed from the park for a necropsy, according to the park statement.

An examination of the animal may provide clues to the attack, said officials.

"Cougars are rarely seen and attacks on humans are extraordinarily rare," said the statement.

Washington is home to some 1,900 to 2,100 adult cougars, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The "entirety" of the nearly million-acre Olympic National Park is considered cougar territory, noted park officials.

And while an attack is extraordinary rare, visitors must exercise caution, particularly in light of the recent attack with the cougar still at large, said authorities.

"It is important for visitors to be prepared for an encounter," said the park statement.

"It is recommended that visitors not hike or jog alone, and to keep children within sight and close to adults. Leave pets at home and be alert to your surroundings when hiking," the statement added.

"If you meet a cougar, it is important to not run because it could trigger the cougar’s attack instinct. Instead, people should group together, appear as large as possible, keep eyes on the animal, make lots of noise and shout loudly. Throwing rocks or objects at the cougar is also recommended."