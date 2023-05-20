Yearbooks Recalled at Elite Las Vegas School After Student Quotes Nazi

An elite Las Vegas private school has recalled its yearbooks after a Nazi quote was found in the biography of a student – who has since been booted from campus, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Along with a photo of the student was a quote in the Meadows School yearbook that said: “Being prepared to die is one of the great secrets of living,” according to the Review-Journal, which reports it viewed the yearbook.
The quote, attributed to an anonymous source in the yearbook, is actually by George Lincoln Rockwell – an American white supremacist and founder of the American Nazi Party, according to the newspaper.
It was from an interview he gave Alex Haley, the author of “Roots," the Review-Journal says.
Also on the teen’s yearbook page, according to the Review-Journal, when asked “How can I influence others?” the student said, “Take control of a country.”
The student was removed from the campus of the K-12 school, where tuition ranges from $20-31k a year, and "is no longer part of our Meadows community,” the school’s spokesperson tells KLAS.
The yearbook “was marred by content that did not support our values of character and inclusion,” the school said in a statement, reports KVVU.
“We are taking this very seriously", school spokesperson Lauren Walker told the Review-Journal, adding that the school had opened an investigation into the incident.
The school has reached out to the Anti-Defamation League, a group that fights antisemitism, and other organizations, for guidance.
