Yankees Rookie Hopeful Anthony Volpe Said to Shell Out $2 Million for Central Park West Pad

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe scored a home run, for just under $2 million not far from Central Park's Tavern on the Green and the famed Strawberry Fields in Manhattan, according to The Real Deal.
The co-op apartment at 91 Central Park West that he is purchasing has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, totaling 1,306 square feet, according to the listing. The home was gut renovated, and includes an in-unit washer/dryer as well as noise cancelling insulation.
The bathroom features a walk-in shower, with steam, aroma therapy and built-in speakers.
Famous residents are nothing new for 91 CPW. The penthouse of the 16-story building, completed in 1929, was once owned by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst where he reportedly would meet with his girlfriend, actress Marion Davies. The penthouse decades later was owned by designer Giorgio Armani.
Most recently, in August 2019, the Volpe apartment, located on a lower floor, was sold for $1.25 million. In March, the apartment was under contract and delisted, but appears to have been listed again in May, according to Zillow.
Rookie Volpe has a one-year contract with the Yankees with a $720,000 annual salary. Much has been made that Volpe has the potential to be the team's next version of all-star shortstop Derek Jeter.
Last year, Volpe, who at the time was in the minor league, still lived with his parents in Watchung, New Jersey, according to news12.
The deed for this apartment is under Volpe's parents names, reports the Real Deal.
