Yacht Suspected in Nord Stream Blast Likely Carried Explosives, Investigators Say

German investigators found traces of undersea explosives in samples taken from a yacht that "may have been used to transport the explosives" that blew up the $11 billion Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Germany, Sweden, and Denmark are conducting separate probes into the September 26 Baltic Sea blasts that destroyed the Russian pipelines. On Tuesday, they sent an update to the U.N. Security Council ahead of a meeting called by Russia.

“None of the investigations has been concluded and at this point, it is still not possible to say when they will be concluded,” the three wrote in a joint letter. “The nature of the acts of sabotage is unprecedented and the investigations are complex."

Gas emanating from a leak bubbles to the surface above the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea on Sept. 27.

Still, Germany reported clues strongly indicating that a yacht it had previously searched was used in the attack.



Investigators were probling "the suspicious charter of a sailing yacht" that had been rented out through intermediaries to "hide the identity of the real charterer."

"It is suspected that the boat in question may have been used to transport the explosives that exploded at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines," the letter said. "Traces of subsea explosives were found in the samples taken from the boat during the investigation."

Dutch and German media reported last month that the CIA had warned Ukraine against attacking the undersea pipelines in June 2022 after receiving a tip from Dutch intelligence that a detailed plan was in the works – only to see the gas lines ruptured by powerful explosions that September.

"According to expert assessments, it is possible that trained divers could have attached explosives at the points where damage occurred to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which are laid on the seabed at a depth of approx. 70 to 80 meters," the German update said.



If investigators were closer to establishing how the blasts occurred. they said the question of who did it was still open.



"At this point it is not possible to reliably establish the identity of the perpetrators and their motives, particularly regarding the question of whether the incident was steered by a state or state actor," the letter said.