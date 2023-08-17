Xi’s ‘No-limits Friendship’ with Putin Tested – but China Won’t ‘Let Russia Fail’

This week China’s defense minister described the relationship between China and Russia as a “model of cooperation” at a defense conference in Moscow, underlining that ties between the two countries remain strong. Li Shangfu, who is currently on a six-day trip to Russia and Belarus, said in the speech Tuesday that the relationship was based on “non-confrontation” and did “not target any third party,” according to Bloomberg. But he also made some thinly veiled criticisms of the United States, saying that the “hegemonic practices” of certain powers “deprive other countries of their right to development and autonomy, and are the source of chaos and disaster in the world.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, there may be no bilateral relationship that has been watched as closely. Days before the invasion, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping met in Beijing and declared a friendship with “no limits” between their countries, and from the beginning China has largely supported Russia’s position on the war, consistently blaming the United States and other western countries for causing the conflict.

In a year and a half of war, the limits of the friendship have been tested often. Beijing’s support hasn’t gone as far as Russia might have hoped or western countries feared. But Li’s statements this week are the latest indication that despite some complications, China has no plans to turn away from the Kremlin.

An enduring friendship

China has undoubtedly helped to undercut the western narrative that Russia has become an isolated pariah as a result of its war on Ukraine. This was shown most dramatically when Xi visited Moscow to meet with Putin in March, just days after the Russian president was indicted by the International Criminal Court.

Li’s speech this week, delivered to a forum of officials from “friendly states" including Belarus, Iran, and Myanmar, was a sign that China isn't about to cut ties with its northern neighbor anytime soon. Li’s appointment as defense minister this year could be read partly as a rebuke to western pressure over Ukraine: he is currently under U.S. sanctions due to China’s purchase of Russian aircraft and air defense systems.

According to China’s Xinhua news agency, Li used his visit to Moscow to “exchange views on China-Russia ties and military-to-military ties and cooperation”. Those ties appear to be deepening. China and Russia conducted joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan last month and then unnerved many in the U.S. by sailing a combined naval force close to the coast of Alaska.

Earlier this year, U.S. intelligence agencies warned that China was considering providing arms and ammunition to Russia. So far, that doesn’t appear to be happening, at least not overtly. However, a report from the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence in July charged that Chinese state-owned firms have been providing Russia with a variety of “dual-use technologies” for the war effort - including drones, navigation equipment, jamming technology and fighter jet parts.

On the economic front, the report found that bilateral trade between the two countries increased 30 percent between 2021 and 2022 and that China has now become the world’s top buyer of Russia’s heavily discounted crude oil.

Asked about the state of the Russia-China relationship on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said, “I will let those two countries speak to their respective bilateral engagement,” but “we have been clear to the PRC [People’s Republic of China] that providing lethal aid to Russia or providing Russia the means to systemically evade our sanctions would have serious implications.”

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, told The Messenger, “China and Russia are committed to no-alliance, no-confrontation and not targeting any third party in developing bilateral ties…The bilateral relationship is brimming with new dynamism and vitality, setting a fine example for developing a new model of major country relations featuring mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.”

Signs of strain

But not all is rosy in the relationship between the two Eurasian superpowers. Earlier this month, the Chinese embassy, in a rare rebuke, slammed “brutal and excessive law enforcement by Russia” after a group of Chinese travelers were briefly detained while trying to enter the country from Kazakhstan.

China also attracted global notice - and may have upset its friends in the Kremlin - when it sent a delegation to a summit in Saudi Arabia this month which was convened by Ukraine to build support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace plan. China didn’t attend a similar gathering in Copenhagen in June - perhaps because of the different venues; while Denmark is a NATO member, Saudi Arabia and China are developing increasingly close economic ties.

In February, China put forward a 12-point “peace plan” of its own for Ukraine, but Russia quickly rejected it, with Kremin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying, “for now, we don't see any of the conditions that are needed to bring this whole story towards peace."

Perhaps most important from a practical and economic perspective, China has also disappointed Russia by withholding final approval of a pipeline that would allow Russia to reroute its gas exports from Europe to Asia.

And while Xi has avoided direct criticism of Putin, he has made several statements indicating discomfort with the Russian leader’s threats to use nuclear weapons. Some officials believe this has restrained Russia’s actions, but the restraint only goes so far. Just days after signing a joint communique with Xi which opposed placing nuclear weapons in third countries, Putin announced plans to store them in Belarus.

The bottom line

Yun Sun, a senior fellow and co-director of the Asia program at the Stimson Center, told the Messenger that “Because of the poor performance that Russia has had on the battlefield and the lack of strategic options for Russia at this point, the Chinese have become more comfortable taking positions or making statements that could be interpreted as China recalibrating its position on Russia, but these moves are cosmetic and they’re not meaningful enough to change Russia’s calculus.”

Sun added that China’s own calculus has less to do with Russia than with its primary rival. “The United States is still there, and strategic competition with the U.S. is still the overwhelming priority. As long as China and Russia still have a shared common enemy, China is not going to let Russia fail.”