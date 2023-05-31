Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’

Top Chinese officials are emphasizing the importance of state strong oversight on artificial intelligence, in light of what they view as threats to national security.

"We must be prepared for worst-case and extreme scenarios, and be ready to withstand the major test of high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms,” said president Xi Jinping, according to a report from state news agency Xinhua.

The officials present at the meeting agreed that the government needed to step up security measures, particularly when it comes to AI, according to AFP.

This follows last month’s unveiling of a new law in China, which requires AI products to reflect the values of socialism and not subvert the government.

Government officials, in China, have categorized some AI products – particularly deepfake audio and video – as a “danger to national security and social stability," according to AFP.

Across the globe, government leaders and technology experts have cautioned people about the risks of AI.

In March, thousands of public figures including Elon Musk, Andrew Yang and Steve Wozniak called for a six-month halt on AI development, to combat the risks the technology could pose to humanity.

Xi expressed a similar sentiment during Wednesday’s meeting.

“[The] complexity and severity of national security problems faced by our country have increased dramatically,” he said.