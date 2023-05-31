Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’

Top Chinese officials are emphasizing the importance of state strong oversight on artificial intelligence, in light of what they view as threats to national security.
"We must be prepared for worst-case and extreme scenarios, and be ready to withstand the major test of high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms,” said president Xi Jinping, according to a report from state news agency Xinhua.
The officials present at the meeting agreed that the government needed to step up security measures, particularly when it comes to AI, according to AFP.
This follows last month’s unveiling of a new law in China, which requires AI products to reflect the values of socialism and not subvert the government.
- Why Xi Jinping sees ‘dangerous storms’ ahead for China: Taiwan, U.S. tensions and zero-covid
- Making independent films in Xi Jinping’s China is getting harder and more dangerous: ‘We’re thorns in their sides’
- 5 big questions China and Xi Jinping face in 2023
- 5 Steps the US Must Take to Deter a War with China
- What the U.S. gets wrong about China’s relationship with Russia, and Xi Jinping’s relationship with Vladimir Putin
Government officials, in China, have categorized some AI products – particularly deepfake audio and video – as a “danger to national security and social stability," according to AFP.
Across the globe, government leaders and technology experts have cautioned people about the risks of AI.
In March, thousands of public figures including Elon Musk, Andrew Yang and Steve Wozniak called for a six-month halt on AI development, to combat the risks the technology could pose to humanity.
Xi expressed a similar sentiment during Wednesday’s meeting.
“[The] complexity and severity of national security problems faced by our country have increased dramatically,” he said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Arkansas Librarians Sue Over Obscene Book BansNews