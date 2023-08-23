Xi Jinping Dissident Flees China on 200 Mile Jet Ski Ride to South Korea

A man believed to be a Chinese dissident rode a jet ski for hundreds of miles across the Yellow Sea in an attempt to illegally enter South Korea.

The coast guard in the South Korean city of Incheon said in a statement Sunday that the man, who officials have only identified as "Mr. A," tried to enter the country on Aug. 16 by riding the watercraft from the Shandong area of China to South Korea – a journey of some 200 miles, NBC News reported.

The man, who is in his 30s, was detained and under investigation for allegedly violating immigration law.

According to South Korean officials, the man told authorities he left China on the jet ski with a life vest, hemet, navigator and binoculars. He also tied five fuel containers, weighing about 6.6 gallons each, to the vehicle so he would have enough gas to get him all the way there, according to NBC News.

The coast guard said the South Korean navy notified the agency of a jet ski seen near Incheon. Crews rescued the man from a muddy shore.

According to the statement, the man previously lived in South Korea.

Lee Dae-seon, a pro-democracy activist in South Korea, identified the man to NBC News as Kwon Pyong, a Chinese dissident who has tried to leave China since 2019, when the government squashed pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Kwon appears on a website for Front Line Defenders, an organization that works to protect human rights activists. His profile there says he has advocated for detained lawyers and other defenders of human rights in China.

NBC News reported Kwon served an 18-month prison sentence for "inciting subversion of state power" after he was seen wearing a t-shirt with the phrase, "Xitler," an apparent dig at Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Front Line Defenders. He was released in 2018.

Lee told NBC News he was in contact with Kwon – who previously attended Iowa State University – days before he washed up on South Korea's shore.

Kwon's parents have traveled to South Korea after their son was detained, Lee said.

“[They] told me that they found out from the Chinese authorities that Kwon was banned from leaving China for the next 99 years,” Lee added. “[He] had no choice but to flee China for his safety.”

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul did not return NBC News' request for comment.