Xi Attacks Biden’s Microchip Moves One Day After Mysterious Summit No-Show

One day after he was a no-show at the BRICS summit in South Africa, Chinese President Xi Jinping used the forum to attack the U.S. over efforts to “decouple” parts of its economy from Beijing and for Washington’s dominance in global affairs.



Questions swirled over the Chinese supremo after he sent his commerce minister to deliver a speech in his place at the BRICS business forum on Tuesday – the only leader besides Russian President Vladimir Putin not to appear in person.

But Xi was back in public Wednesday, attacking what he suggested was U.S. hypocrisy on the world stage.



“International norms should be written and upheld by all countries based on the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter, rather than dictated by those with the strongest muscles and loudest voice,” Xi said, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Xi took aim at the Biden administration’s efforts to restrict exports of American semiconductors to China, which has squeezed the Chinese tech sector, calling on the other BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, and host South Africa – to “oppose acts of ‘decoupling’ and disrupting industrial and supply chains, as well as economic coercion,” Xinhua said.

Chinese imports of U.S. semiconductors and chip manufacturing equipment fell more than 20% in the first six months of 2023.

Xi announced new cooperation between BRICS members on artificial intelligence, even as the U.S. is seeking to restrict its access to American A.I. microchips.



The Chinese leader “also said that ganging up to form exclusive groups is even more unacceptable,” Xinhua reported, a possible reference to U.S. engagement with countries in the South China Sea, where Beijing is rapidly expanding its military presence.

Xi urged the BRICS to accept new members and called for greater economic cooperation between the large, developing economies.



A Tuesday speech by Xi hit many of the same themes, but the Chinese president wasn’t there to deliver it.

Xi was seen descending the stairs of his plane to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in the day, but he dispatched Commerce Minister Wang Wentao to the forum later that day to read a text warning the world not to “sleepwalk into the abyss of a new Cold War.”

“It’s extremely unusual for a Chinese leader to show up in a country hosting a multilateral meeting – especially one that China is deeply invested in, like BRICS – and fail to show up at the opening event,” Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the German Marshall Fund’s Indo-Pacific program, told CNN.



Xinhua’s report on the event Tuesday didn’t mention Xi’s absence, or that Wang delivered his speech. A foreign ministry spokesman said, wrongly, on social media that “Xi delivered an address at the closing ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum 2023.”

“The fact that Xi skipped his speech at this meeting, but showed up to other engagements before and after this one, suggests there was something acute that pulled him away during this window,” Brian Hart, a fellow with the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told CNN.

“But at this point we just don’t know the reason.”