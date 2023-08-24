X-Ray Study of Pompeii Skeletons Shows Victims Died of Suffocation – Not Because They Were Burned Alive: Scientists

Six people who were killed when Mt. Vesuvius erupted near Pompeii, Italy in 79 A.D. died of suffocation, according to a new study that used X-ray fluorescence to analyze the victims' skeletons.

The findings are evidence against theories that victims of the historic eruption perished from dehydration or were burned alive by the intense lava, according to the University of Valencia, which led the team of European researchers involved in the study. The results of the analysis were published Thursday in the journal, PLoS ONE.

When Vesuvius erupted, the bodies were covered with ash and "pyroclastic materials," according to a press release from the university. The victims were then covered by lava, which solidified in time.

Researchers say they were able to analyze the elements in the victims' bones and the elements of the plaster that form their famous death pose casts. The results show that those who perished in Pompeii were already dead when the lava flowed into the village.

"When their bones suffered the effects of the high temperatures caused by the pyroclastic waves and magma currents, the victims had already died, probably from inhaling toxic gases,” Llorenç Alapont, an archaeologist at the University of Valencia who is the study's lead author, said in the news release.

Tourists look at a body cast during their visit the archeological site of Pompeii. A new study suggests the residents of the Italian village suffocated from volcanic gases during the infamous eruption of Mt. Vesuvius. ROBERTO SALOMONE/AFP via Getty Images

Gianni Gallello, a co-author of the study and an archaeologist at the university, said: "The victims, in their attempt to escape, suffocated very quickly and were also quickly covered in ash."

According to the university, the position of each of the victims also suggests the ashes and volcanic gases led to the deaths of Pompeii's people.

In contrast, residents of Herculaneum, the town closest to Vesuvius, "were burned by pyroclastic waves of more than 500 degrees," the university said.

Gallello said the new, noninvasive method used by researchers in the study could help scientists learn even more about the eruption in future research.

“This [could] create a protocol to be carried out in more Pompeii casts that were found in different Pompeii areas, but as well should be done in remains around the Vesuvian area like in Herculano [Herculaneum,]” Gallello told Gizmodo.

Indeed, archaeologists are still making discoveries related to the fateful eruption.

In May, researchers at Pompeii discovered three more victims, finding bones belonging to what are believed to be two women and a 3-4-year-old child among the ruins of an ancient bakery.

Crews also uncovered two frescoed walls depicting scenes from mythology — involving Apollo and Daphne in one and Poseidon and Amimone in another — near an atrium