X-Ray Study of Pompeii Skeletons Shows Victims Died of Suffocation – Not Because They Were Burned Alive: Scientists
Volcanic gases released during the historic eruption of Mt. Vesuvius played a significant role in the death of the people of Pompeii, new research suggests
Six people who were killed when Mt. Vesuvius erupted near Pompeii, Italy in 79 A.D. died of suffocation, according to a new study that used X-ray fluorescence to analyze the victims' skeletons.
The findings are evidence against theories that victims of the historic eruption perished from dehydration or were burned alive by the intense lava, according to the University of Valencia, which led the team of European researchers involved in the study. The results of the analysis were published Thursday in the journal, PLoS ONE.
When Vesuvius erupted, the bodies were covered with ash and "pyroclastic materials," according to a press release from the university. The victims were then covered by lava, which solidified in time.
Researchers say they were able to analyze the elements in the victims' bones and the elements of the plaster that form their famous death pose casts. The results show that those who perished in Pompeii were already dead when the lava flowed into the village.
"When their bones suffered the effects of the high temperatures caused by the pyroclastic waves and magma currents, the victims had already died, probably from inhaling toxic gases,” Llorenç Alapont, an archaeologist at the University of Valencia who is the study's lead author, said in the news release.
Gianni Gallello, a co-author of the study and an archaeologist at the university, said: "The victims, in their attempt to escape, suffocated very quickly and were also quickly covered in ash."
- Three New Victims of Vesuvius Eruption Found in Pompeii
- Scientists Discover ‘Incomparable’ Skeleton Thought To Be Male Is Actually Female
- Body of Escaped Prisoner Found in Ohio River Near Indiana-Kentucky Border
- Not Original Ray’s: Archaeologists Stumble on Pizza ‘Relative’ in Pompeii, Sparking Debate
- Drone Picture Shows Grim Evidence of Panic as Maui Fires Encroached on Lahaina: ‘Vehicles of People Who Were Trying to Escape’
- Bone Grafts Used in Surgery Linked to Tuberculosis Outbreak
According to the university, the position of each of the victims also suggests the ashes and volcanic gases led to the deaths of Pompeii's people.
In contrast, residents of Herculaneum, the town closest to Vesuvius, "were burned by pyroclastic waves of more than 500 degrees," the university said.
Gallello said the new, noninvasive method used by researchers in the study could help scientists learn even more about the eruption in future research.
“This [could] create a protocol to be carried out in more Pompeii casts that were found in different Pompeii areas, but as well should be done in remains around the Vesuvian area like in Herculano [Herculaneum,]” Gallello told Gizmodo.
Indeed, archaeologists are still making discoveries related to the fateful eruption.
In May, researchers at Pompeii discovered three more victims, finding bones belonging to what are believed to be two women and a 3-4-year-old child among the ruins of an ancient bakery.
Crews also uncovered two frescoed walls depicting scenes from mythology — involving Apollo and Daphne in one and Poseidon and Amimone in another — near an atrium
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews