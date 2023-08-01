Wyoming Library Director Fired for Refusing to Remove LGBTQ Books From Children’s Section

A day after a library director refused to resign, a local Wyoming public library board held a special meeting to fire her from her "dream job."

According to the Cowboy State Daily, the Campbell County Public Library board voted 4-1 to fire director Terri Lesley after Lesley refused to remove books the conservative board considered inappropriate for teens and children. Director since 2013, Lesley had been working at the library for 27 years.

While no reason was given by the board during the meeting, the move comes after Lesley refused to remove books based on a new policy and a day after board members requested her to resign a day before.

"The easiest thing in the world would’ve been for me to resign at any time in the last two years, but these years have been hard on my staff as well," Lesley said, according to the Gillette News Record. "They’ve deserved my support and for me not to take the easy way out."

Lesley shared that when she met with new board chairman Charles Butler and board member Sage Bear on Thursday, she thought the meeting was about the library’s weeding policy, but instead "they asked me to resign." "They told me this was because I refused to move the books," she told the outlet. "They never told me which books they were referring to or why they should be removed." When she refused to resign, they took to firing her the next day.

Lesley even shared the fear of potential lawsuits for moving or removing books. Board members told her to weed out books or move them for others—a process she said removes a book completely from the library, which she feared would make her liable for doing so.

"I feel like we are personally responsible, we’re the ones doing it," Lesley said. "We’re the ones physically doing it. That’s how I see it." "Well, if that’s the way you feel then I feel like you should find another job," Bear allegedly told her when she voiced the concern.

The board’s ongoing debate with Lesley and her book choice is not new. Per the Gillette News Record, Lesley and other library staff have faced criticism since 2021 for allowing sexual education and LGBTQ books in the children’s and teen sections.

In a speech prior to the board's decision on Friday, Lesley shared the experiences she had working for the library, noting how the job had changed for her within the last two years.

"For 25 years, this was my dream job," Lesley can be heard saying in a video of the meeting.

She continued, "And the last two years, they’ve been pure hell. The easiest thing in the world would’ve been for me to resign at any time during the last two years. But these years have been hard on my staff as well, and they have deserved my support. And for me not to take the easy way out."

Per the video, hundreds of people came out in support for Lesley. According to Wyoming Public Media, some of the books Lesley was fired for refusing to remove included: "Gender Queer," "Heather Has Two Mommies," and "This Book is Gay." Conservative organizations like MassResistance described the books as "graphic and sickening."

It is unclear at this time who the board will name as interim director as they search for a permanent replacement.