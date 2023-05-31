WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera were in for quite the surprise just days before WrestleMania.

On Tuesday, Bliss and Cabrera announced they have their first baby on the way. In the couple's first sit-down interview since sharing the news, they exclusively told The Messenger how they found out Bliss was pregnant, how badly Cabrera wants kids and the struggles of pregnancy.

According to Bliss, pregnancy was rather unexpected as they were not trying at all. In fact, it was only when she developed severe cramping that she decided to take a test, just to double-check.

"I was preparing for my return in the ring and I was just having really bad cramping. I thought that was weird," Bliss recalled on Wednesday. "So then I just decided to take a test and then I think I said, 'Oh s—t.'"

Even though it was a surprise, according to Cabrera, the timing could not have been better.

"We always talked about that we were definitely going to have kids and we both have wanted kids. We just didn't know what the right time was with everything," he shared. "And then it just accidentally happened. At first we were both like, 'Uh oh, what are we going to do?'"

Alexa Bliss, Ryan Cabrera pregnant Credit: Alexa Bliss/Instagram

"After a couple days, it actually settled in, we're like, 'You know what? This is actually a great time for us,'" Cabrera explained. "We got to be just married for a year, so we got to enjoy honeymoons and fun stuff like that. And just [enjoy] each other."

The timing worked out perfectly for Bliss, too — she had already taken time off from the WWE to prep for The Masked Singer. Finding out that she was pregnant both aligned with her work schedule and gave her time to rework her wrestling contract.

"WWE gave me time off for [Masked Singer] to kind of fully dive into that experience with rehearsals, vocal lessons, and all that stuff. Storyline-wise, I was not on TV anyway, so it really kind of worked out perfectly," Bliss said. "[WWE] extended my contract, and so it's just basically come back when I'm ready. Probably a month after the baby, I'll start probably getting back into the gym, and getting ready for to see what my in-ring return looks like."

Bliss has been dealing with huge cravings, she revealed. So much so, that they shipped in ice cream from her favorite shop all the way in Ohio to their home in Florida.

"What's so nice about them is it's a local place where I grew up, so my friends know the managers there and stuff like that," Bliss said. She also added that as a french fry "connoisseur," having the best fries on hand was a must. As such, Cabrera got on FaceTime with one her favorite Ohio restaurants to learn how to make them just the way she likes them.

"I know every fry from every state. Even Saudi Arabia, I could tell you about their fries," she joked. "Still, hands down, Grove City, Ohio's Memories [have] my favorite fries."

The pair also told The Messenger that Cabrera has always adored kids, and he could not wait to have his own.

"I've watched a lot of my friends, how much fun and how much joy that they're having just raising and creating life," the singer said, "and just being able to [bring] a child in this world is such a blessing and something that I think we're both, I mean, I know I've always looked forward to doing."

The couple's baby is expected this December.