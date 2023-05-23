WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich Ordered Held 3 More Months in Russian Jail: State Media

American journalist Evan Gershkovich will remain in a Russian jail, as ordered by a Russian court Tuesday.

According to the state-run TASS news agency, Gershkovich will now be held through Aug. 30.

A judge had ruled last month that Gershkovich would be detained until at least May 29.

Gershkovich, 31, was working in the Wall Street Journal’s Moscow bureau when he was arrested and charged with espionage on March 29 in Yekaterinburg — Russia’s fourth largest city.

He, the Journal, and the U.S. government have denied the accusation.

“Today our colleague, and distinguished journalist, Evan Gershkovich appeared for a pre-trial hearing in a Moscow court," the Journal said in a statement following Tuesday's court proceeding. "While we expected there would be no change to Evan’s wrongful detention, we are deeply disappointed. The accusations are demonstrably false, and we continue to demand his immediate release.”

Tuesday’s pre-trial hearing wasn’t announced in advance, and the entire case has been wrapped in secrecy.

Russian authorities haven’t detailed what — if any — evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.

Various legal proceedings have been closed to the media. No details immediately emerged about whether Gershkovich attended Tuesday’s hearing or what was said. Tass said the session was closed because the reporter was accused of possession of “secret materials.”

One Russian news agency, Interfax, quoted a court official saying Gershkovich’s parents — themselves Soviet emigres living in New Jersey — were visiting Moscow and had been admitted to the court building, but not Tuesday’s hearing. The U.S. State Department said at least one U.S. Embassy official attended the hearing.

Gershkovich’s arrest has rattled journalists in the country and drawn outrage in the West.

The U.S. government has declared Gershkovich to be “wrongfully detained” and demanded his immediate release. He’s being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.