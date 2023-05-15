Would Starting Hurricane Season Earlier Keep Us Safer?

Monday is not the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season — but maybe it should be.

Scientific studies have found that tropical cyclones are spinning up in the Atlantic Ocean earlier and earlier each year as the climate warms. Now the National Hurricane Center has taken note: It’s started issuing May tropical weather outlooks, and it said in 2021 that it was considering moving the start of the hurricane season up from June 1 to May 15. Such a move could be a win for public safety, potentially raising awareness of the chance for dangerous heavy rain and wind.

The June start date is largely arbitrary, though it corresponds to the point that tropical cyclone formation has historically become more likely. But climate change is providing cyclones with the warmer oceans they need to form and strengthen, starting earlier in the year. There were no pre-season tropical storms in 2022, but that broke a string of seven straight years with at least one storm that formed in May.

The trend: Historically, pre-season tropical storms are relatively rare. May cyclones spun up only three times each throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, but there were six such storms in the 2010s. There have already been three so far in the 2020s. And in January, a storm that hit the northeastern coast of the U.S. actually qualified as a sub-tropical cyclone, making it the first official such storm of 2023. Only a handful of January cyclones have ever been recorded in more than 100 years of record-keeping.

Research suggests that these recent May storms aren’t just statistical noise. A study published last summer in the journal Nature Communications found a significant trend “toward earlier onset of tropical cyclone activity” in the Atlantic basin, by as much as five days per decade since 1979. The researchers also laid the blame for the trend at climate change’s feet, arguing that hotter upper-ocean temperatures are increasing the chance of pre-season and early-season Atlantic tropical cyclones.

Public safety at stake: If June 1 was a reasonable hurricane-season start date in the 1960s, May 15 might make more sense in this warmer world. “I support changing the definition of the season,” said that study’s lead author Ryan Truchelut, the president and chief meteorologist for WeatherTiger. “[I] think it would further signal that extreme rainfall of the kind sometimes seen from early and pre-season storms is an equally dangerous hazard of tropical weather along with wind and surge.”

May cyclones are often short-lived, but they can still pose risk. For example, Tropical Storm Alberto lasted only a few days in May 2018, but caused more than $120 million in damage to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

There are still some arguments against shifting the season, including the potential to saturate the public with emergency-style messaging that has diminishing returns in terms of safety, as well as the allocation of emergency management resources. The NHC and the World Meteorological Organization did consider moving the season in 2021, but because the current length does still encompass the huge bulk of storms they decided to leave it where it is, according to a NHC spokesperson.

What’s happening now: While the NHC has so far declined to make the switch officially, it already has acknowledged the need to start our yearly vigilance earlier than in the past. In recent years the center has begun issuing tropical weather outlooks beginning on May 15 instead of June 1, in effect starting the season even without the official starting gun.

Today’s opener from the NHC is, at least for the moment, a sigh of relief: “Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 7 days.”



Correction: A previous version of this story misstated whether the National Hurricane Center is still studying whether to change the start date of hurricane season.