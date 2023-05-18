World’s Oldest Hebrew Bible Sells for $38 Million at Sotheby’s Auction

The BBC reports that this week, a Hebrew Bible written more than a thousand years ago fetched $38.1 million at a Sotheby's auction.
Named the Codex Sassoon after David Solomon Sassoon, who bought the manuscript in 1929, scholars consider it to be the oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible. It contains all 24 chapters.
The Codex garnered one of the highest prices ever for a manuscript at auction. Other high-priced items include a first-edition U.S. Constitution, which sold for $43.2 million in 2021, and a Da Vinci manuscript Bill Gates bought for an inflation-adjusted $62.4 million in 1994, according to The New York Times.
Alfred Moses, former Romanian ambassador, financed the purchase. The intent was to transfer the sacred text to the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel, which documents Jewish history. Swiss financier Jacqui Safra owned the Codex since 1989, mostly keeping it private, reports The New York Times.
The Hebrew Bible, which includes the texts of the Christian Old Testament, holds sacred status among Christians, Jews, and Muslims. "Arguably, [it] represents the most influential book in human history and forms the cornerstone of Western civilization," stated Sotheby's in February.
