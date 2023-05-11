The oldest recorded dog to have ever lived is celebrating his 31st birthday at the rural Portuguese home where he grew up.

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, was awarded the Guinness World Record title in February and has been inundated with press attention since then.

"They've come from all over Europe, as well as the USA and even Japan," Bobi's 38-year-old owner, Leonel Costa, told Guinness World Records.

The possible secret to Bobi's longevity: He only eats human food, like the local meats and fish that will be served at his party. Genetics may also play a role. Bobi's mom, Gira, whom Costa's family also raised, lived to be 18.

Bobi freely explores the wilderness and forests near Costa's home and has never been leashed. Costa credits the "calm, peaceful environment" with contributing to Bobi's healthy lifestyle.

Costa took Bobi to the vet for a checkup earlier this year because constant visits from press and tourists looking for photos had taken a toll on his health. "He had to get up and down many times," Costa said. "It wasn't easy for him." But Costa said it appears that Bobi has now made a full recovery.

Bobi's age has been verified by a government-run pet database as well as a local veterinarian service who recorded his 1992 birth.

Costa, who was only eight when Bobi was born, is reminded of loved ones when he spends time with his beloved dog.

"Looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here," Costa said. "Bobi represents those generations."