World Oceans Set New Temperature Record as Heatwave Engulfs Waters
Sea surface temperatures usually peak in March, not August, worrying scientists
The world's oceans reached record average surface temperatures this week, hitting 69.73 degrees Fahrenheit — far above the usual average for the time of year.
The European Union's climate change service Copernicus reported that it marked the highest sea surface temperature since records began in the 1980s.
Temperatures usually peak in March, as can be seen in the graph below, but the August 1 figure passed this year's previous high.
- Another World Record Falls as South Florida Water Temps Cross Triple Digits
- Florida Ocean Temperatures Approach Hot Tub Levels
- Scientists Say Florida Keys Coral Reefs Are Already Bleaching as Water Temperatures Hit Record Highs
- Athens Closes Acropolis as Europe Wilts Under Heatwave
- Record-High Daily Temperatures Have Been Recorded 29,360 Times in 2023 So Far
With the current El Niño weather system still in its earlier stages and expected to continue to strengthen into the winter, scientists are concerned temperatures will rise even further.
“The fact that we’ve seen the record now makes me nervous about how much warmer the ocean may get between now and next March," Dr Samantha Burgess, from Copernicus, told the BBC.
The summer has brought news of rapidly-bleaching coral reefs, big drops in Arctic sea ice and warnings of ocean currents collapsing as climate change accelerates.
The seas tend to absorb excess heat, but climate change is making that job harder and harder, Copernicus said.
"The more we burn fossil fuels, the more excess heat will be taken out by the oceans, which means the longer it will take to stabilize them and get them back to where they were," Dr Burgess added when speaking to the BBC.
Data available from Copernicus shows the world's oceans gradually heating up, even over the past two years, something that worries experts.
"In regard to marine species and entire ecosystems, vulnerable species, such as corals, fish and other marine organisms, experience thermal stress, leading to bleaching events and significant declines in population," Copernicus said in its latest report, which looks at records set last summer.
"Moreover, the disruption of natural habitats and food chains caused by these heatwaves can result in altered migration patterns, reduced reproductive success and even the displacement of certain species."
A study in 2019 found ocean heatwaves were becoming more frequent, but this summer's speed of change has taken some scientists by surprise.
