Workers at San Francisco’s Nancy Pelosi Federal Building Told to WFH Indefinitely Due to Crime
Federal employees advised to telecommute for the foreseeable future even as White House wants workers back in office by November
Hundreds of employees at the Department of Health and Human Services office in San Francisco have been told to work remotely for the foreseeable future because crime in the surrounding neighborhood is making it too dangerous to come into the office.
HHS Assistant Secretary for Administration Cheryl R. Campbell wrote a memo to employees on Aug. 4 advising workers at the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building to "maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future," according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which obtained a copy of the memo.
The building, at the corner of Seventh and Mission in the SoMa neighborhood, counts the HHS, USDA, Dept. of Labor and Dept. of Transportation as tenants. It also houses former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.
In addition, it's near the scene of one of the city's most notorious open-air drug markets.
According to a June press release from the US attorney's office for the Northern District of California, at least two men were charged on suspicion of carrying out drug deals that were in full view of surveillance cameras from the Pelosi Federal Building.
- Chief of 165-Year-Old San Francisco Store Calls Out Crumbling City And ‘Tyranny of the Minority’
- Justice Dept. Steps In on San Francisco Drug Crisis After Nancy Pelosi’s Request for Federal Help
- San Francisco’s Millennium Tower’s Lean Is Getting Worse
- What happens to Nancy Pelosi now that she isn’t speaker of the House?
- How a false conspiracy theory about sex workers and Paul Pelosi went viral
- The attack targeting Nancy Pelosi is part of a growing trend: Violent threats are up 855% since 2016
A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department, Evan Sernoffsky, told the Chronicle that officers are working with local, state and federal partners to address the drug crisis in the area.
“This work includes seizing an unprecedented amount of fentanyl this year while also arresting drug dealers,” he said. “The SFPD is also making arrests when people are openly using and creating a danger to themselves or others.”
In addition to advising work from home, officials have also implemented several new security measures to address safety concerns, including additional security and a "buddy" system.
News of the WFH directive in San Francisco comes as the Biden administration has made a more concerted effort to get federal employees back to in-person work by this fall.
