The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Workers Are the Happiest They’ve Been in Decades: Survey

    Worker satisfaction has risen steadily since 2010, even through the pandemic.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    American workers are experiencing the highest levels of job satisfaction in at least 36 years, according to a new study by the Conference Board.

    Overall, 62 percent of workers say they are happy with their job. The top contributing factors include competitive pay and workplace culture. Additionally, employees with hybrid schedule are happier than those who work entirely online or entirely in the office.

    Yet women are significantly less satisfied than men in nearly all metrics, indicating that employers have more work to do as they prioritize pay equity and rooting out gender discrimination.

    In 2010, worker satisfaction dipped to 42.6 percent in the wake of the Great Recession, but it has risen steadily since then, even through the pandemic.

    Read More

    The "Great Resignation" — when an unprecedented number of employees quit their jobs, staring in early 2021 — may have contributed to current levels of satisfaction. Many workers switched careers or found jobs with better pay and benefits.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.