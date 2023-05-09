Women’s Road Race Organizers Apologize for Awarding ‘No-Fat’ Diet Prizes

Ivana Zagorac completed a 7-kilometer race in just 24 minutes and 7 seconds, only to be awarded an unexpected prize: a food processor. Other top finishers received low or no-fat products.

These awards have faced backlash for their perceived sexism, especially considering the race was exclusively for women. Carrera de la Mujer, the organizers of the Madrid, Spain event, defended the prizes in a statement, explaining that they were donated by sponsors and were not intended to be controversial.

"We apologize but we consider this a product with no sexist character and ideal for any athlete who wants to improve their nutritional habits," the statement read. "We regret if any woman felt offended."

The race attracted over 32,000 competitors and raised funds to support survivors of domestic violence and cancer.