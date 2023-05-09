Women’s Road Race Organizers Apologize for Awarding ‘No-Fat’ Diet Prizes

Ivana Zagorac completed a 7-kilometer race in just 24 minutes and 7 seconds, only to be awarded an unexpected prize: a food processor. Other top finishers received low or no-fat products.
These awards have faced backlash for their perceived sexism, especially considering the race was exclusively for women. Carrera de la Mujer, the organizers of the Madrid, Spain event, defended the prizes in a statement, explaining that they were donated by sponsors and were not intended to be controversial.
"We apologize but we consider this a product with no sexist character and ideal for any athlete who wants to improve their nutritional habits," the statement read. "We regret if any woman felt offended."
- Turtle Crossing Road Causes Multi-Car Crash in Florida
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross Road
- Alleged Military Secrets Leaker Was Preparing for Race War: Report
- Why aren’t medical breakthroughs in obesity a bigger deal?
- Serial Radio Contest Winner Finally Reveals Decades-Old Secret Trick to Being First Caller
The race attracted over 32,000 competitors and raised funds to support survivors of domestic violence and cancer.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews