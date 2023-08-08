Women’s High School Coach Accused of Soliciting Sex and Sending Nude Photos to Students

A women's soccer coach at a high school in Massachusetts has been arrested on sex-related charges involving students.
Oscar Juarez was arraigned in Lynn District Court on Monday, August 8, on felony charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and distributing pornographic material, along with a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment of a child.
Boston 25 News reports that the women's junior varsity coach at Lynn Classical High School allegedly had sexual relationships with an 18-year-old former player and a juvenile. He has also been accused of sending unsolicited pornographic images of himself to the player and groping another player.
According to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, the 38-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges.
- Man Caught Pretending to Be High School Student Charged with Sex Trafficking
- South Carolina High School Teacher Gave Student THC Edibles, Sexual Items: Authorities
- Wild Student-Created Yearbook Memorializes High School Sex, Underage Drinking
- Christian School Teacher ‘MissG-lover’ Accused of Grooming Female Student on Snapchat
- New Details Emerge in Case of Kentucky High School Teacher Charged With Slew of Alleged Sex Crimes
- High School Football Coach with 8 Championships Tackles Cannabis Delivery
Juarez was held in the Middleton House of Correction on $10,000 cash bail.
A judge ordered him to stay away from all victims and witnesses related to the case, to not have any contact with any minors other than his own children, and to not possess any dangerous weapons.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Georgia Man Pretended to be a Cop to Scare Speeding Woman: PoliceNews
- Texas Trustee Calls for School Removal of Integration Poster Showing ‘Different Racially Colored Hands’News
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment