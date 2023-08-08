Women’s High School Coach Accused of Soliciting Sex and Sending Nude Photos to Students

A women's soccer coach at a high school in Massachusetts has been arrested on sex-related charges involving students.

Oscar Juarez was arraigned in Lynn District Court on Monday, August 8, on felony charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and distributing pornographic material, along with a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment of a child.

Boston 25 News reports that the women's junior varsity coach at Lynn Classical High School allegedly had sexual relationships with an 18-year-old former player and a juvenile. He has also been accused of sending unsolicited pornographic images of himself to the player and groping another player.

According to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, the 38-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Juarez was held in the Middleton House of Correction on $10,000 cash bail.

A judge ordered him to stay away from all victims and witnesses related to the case, to not have any contact with any minors other than his own children, and to not possess any dangerous weapons.