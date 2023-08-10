Women High on Meth Forced 7-Year-Old With Health Issues to Vape, Consume THC: Police - The Messenger
Women High on Meth Forced 7-Year-Old With Health Issues to Vape, Consume THC: Police

The child told the women she did not want to consume THC because she didn't like how it made her feel, according to court document

Monique Merrill
Racquel Price and Nicole RinkerFloyd County Sheriff’s Office

Two women in Rome, Georgia, are facing child cruelty and drug charges for allegedly forcing a 7-year-old girl to use a THC vape pen and eat a THC gummy.

Nicole Lucille Rinker and Racquel Price are accused of forcing the child to consume the THC products, even after she told them she did not want to because she didn’t like how they made her feel, according to a police report reviewed by WSB-TV

According to the report, the 7-year-old suffers from an unspecified underlying health condition. It was not clear what effect the THC had on her condition. 

“The child was placed under excessive mental and physical stress due to accused intentional actions,” the report said, per WSB-TV. The document did not specify what relationship the girl had with the two women. 

Both of the accused women have had run-ins with the law before, according to court records reviewed by Law & Crime. In 205, Price was convicted of obstructing or hindering law enforcement and simple assault. The following year, she pleaded guilty to a family violence battery case.

In 2014, Rinker was sentenced for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass and was later taken back into custody for violating her probation and testing positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines, according to court documents reviewed by the outlet. In 2015, she was released from custody, but months later violated her probation again for testing positive for methamphetamine. She was pregnant at the time, court documents showed, per Law & Crime.

Both women were arrested. Rinker, 35, was charged with reckless conduct, first-degree child cruelty and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Price, 36, was charged with reckless conduct, first-degree cruelty to children and possession of a controlled substance, according to WSB-TV.

