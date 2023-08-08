Women Discover Secret Rooms, Tunnels and Hidden Keys at Oregon Airbnb

A video of two women detailing the features in an Airbnb they planned to stay at has gone viral on TikTok.

With almost 5 million views, the video follows TikTok creator @tierrasaurusrex, Tierra Burris, as she and her friend, Scarlet Wolf, give a tour of what they expected to be a "cute girly" residence for two weeks.

Burris and Wolf allegedly found secret tunnels, peepholes and hidden keys during their stay at an Airbnb they booked in Portland, Oregon. According to Burris, the two paid $3,500 expecting to have a fun girls' retreat, but their experience was horrific from the start.

The girls were initially given the wrong address and upon being given the right one, told to use the back door. That's when they began noticing things they considered chilling, including an extra key hidden outside and a "strange" alarm system they said they weren't allowed to use.

"They gave us an address for a place that does not exist and said we cannot use the front door," Burris said at the start of the video.

"Now, let's go to object number one to bring to attention," Burris continued. "There are strange tunnels, holes and ways to this home."

TikTok user tierrasaurusrex gave a tour of the scary AirBnB that she rented with her friend. tierrasaurusrex/TikTok

The two girls went through the home pointing out odd discoveries, including doors that didn't close and had locks on the outside, and secret tunnels leading inside and into the yard.

One bedroom even had a wardrobe that had holes drilled in that peeked into another bedroom.

What made the situation worse is that a serial killer was allegedly reported to be in the area. "Mind you we're in Portland, Oregon, right now where there's an active serial killer on the loose," Burris said.

Burris also shared a comment the host said in which the host said the home was "recently renovated" to "keep its charm and quirks."

"You mean the murder room in the basement there?" Burris joked.

After making their discoveries, Burris and Wolf contacted Airbnb for a refund. A follow-up TikTok video revealed that Airbnb did refund their stay.

“Just to confirm all of our suspicions, bumped into a local while I was getting some yogurt and he was like ‘yes, there's a serial killer in the area,’” Wolf said. According to KGW8, at least four women were found dead between February and May 2023.

“Your fears are always valid no matter what and even if there was nothing wrong with that house, we just feel so much better being somewhere else,” Wolf said, emphasizing to viewers that they must trust their gut instincts. “Always listen to your intuition even if it's not that serious and do what makes you feel good.”

Per the follow-up video, the host of the house claimed not to have any knowledge of the hidden key.