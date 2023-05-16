Some women in New York City say they are wearing oversized shirts over their clothing to avoid harassment and feel safer when they ride the subway.

Several women told the Guardian that they carry an “outfit dampener” with them to throw on top of the clothes they are wearing.

“It’s a way to protect my safety getting from point A to point B,” Claire Henrick, 24, told the newspaper. “I don’t want to become a target, as weird as that sounds.”

Henrick said she puts on an extra-large white T-shirt on top of her outfit of choice, which tend to get “creepy” stares on the subway.

“I wish I didn’t have to wear one and that it was safe to be able to wear what I want,” Henrick said. “It feels like I’m going back to a middle school dress code as an adult – continuing to dress so that men leave me alone.”

As summer temperatures set in, others shared similar "subway shirt" posts on social media.

Data in several cities shows that sexual harassment during transit trips is a common experience.

In a 2020 study of nearly 900 students at San José State University in the San Francisco Bay Area, 63% of respondents reported having been harassed and that the experience of sexual harassment leads them to limit their use of transit.

“Many take safety precautions when using transit, and very few report experiences of harassment to anyone at all, much less to authorities,” the study reported.

A survey conducted by New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority found that 41 percent of subway riders said they routinely ride the subway less than they did prior to March 2020 and that “personal safety concerns” was one of the most commonly cited reasons for why.

“I learned quickly that I can walk around and do what I want to as long as I’m covered up,” Ajana Grove, 19, told the Guardian. “Every time I forget my subway shirt, I instantly regret it and think about turning around.”