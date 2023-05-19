Woman’s Itchy Toe Turns Out to Be Rare, Deadly Cancer

A persistent itch between the toes of a 48-year-old Iowa woman turned out to be a deadly cancer.

Amy Jardon said she was 40 when she first noticed the itching — from a pin-sized dot between her left toes on her left foot. Her primary doctor took a look, and said it wasn't anything to be concerned about.

Jardon spoke to TODAY, and said in 2015, the itch was still there, and an oncologist recommended a biopsy. The results? Melanoma, a common type of skin cancer.

Jardon said she got a second opinion from the renowned Mayo Clinic. She learned it was actually a rare, deadlier form of the disease called acral lentiginous melanoma.

This particular form of skin cancer develops on the hands and feet as well as under the fingernails and toenails. It is one of the only types of skin cancer that has no direct link to UV exposure.

"I was shocked," she told TODAY. "I quickly sat down … I was diagnosed in 2015 January, February. My mom had died December 12 from one cancer. My sister was diagnosed six months before with a different cancer."

The most recent data confirms that some 100,000 people are diagnosed with melanoma annually in the United States. Between 3,000 and 5,000 of those cases are acral melanoma.

Now, Jardon, who's since had her melanoma treated, spends her free time educating people on the rare skin cancer.

"I like to stress that melanoma can occur anywhere," she told TODAY. "I've learned that there are other rare subtypes, including ocular and mucosal."

She encouraged people see their dermatologist at least once a year for a screening, noting "this type of melanoma is often overlooked."