Woman’s Hacked Facebook Account Used to Scam Taylor Swift Fans Looking for Tickets

A California woman revealed that her Facebook account was hijacked by hackers who exploited it to sell counterfeit Taylor Swift tickets, according to a report by KABC.

Heather Moran, who was traveling abroad at the time, noticed that she was locked out of her social media profiles.

"I started seeing that my old Facebook account that I no longer have access to was posting Taylor Swift tickets, and people were responding and people were buying the tickets," Moran said. "And I had nothing to do with it."

Prospective buyers even verified Moran's credibility using their mutual friends on Facebook.

"They would call a mutual friend and say, 'Hey, I see you're friends with Heather. Is she a safe person for me to buy tickets from?'" Moran explained. "And the mutual friend would say, 'Yes, she's a good person. You can buy tickets from her,' not knowing that I had been hacked and it wasn't my account.

Relying on their friends' recommendations, buyers proceeded to purchase the tickets via Venmo.

Shocking news emerged when one person disclosed that they had paid a staggering $1,400 for a fake ticket, as per Moran's account.

However, Moran remains uncertain about the method used by hackers to gain access to her accounts.

“They just took it over,” she said.