Woman’s Body Found in Duffel Bag Near California’s Outside Lands Music Festival

The woman's body was found in Golden Gate Park, where hundreds of thousands of attendees gathered for a concert

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
A woman’s body was discovered over the weekend shoved in a duffel bag one mile away from the Outside Lands music festival in California.

Police identified the deceased as Kelly Koike, 37. Her body was found by a dog walker in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Sunday, according to KGO-TV

The same park was packed with more than 225,000 people, who were attending the festival. 

Koike was living on the streets, after a decades-long struggle with mental illnesses, including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, her mother Roya told the San Francisco Chronicle. She said her daughter was beautiful and studious but mental illness still overshadowed much of her life. 

Roya also said that she wished her daughter had been more receptive to getting help for her mental illnesses. 

"Being homeless in the city, I knew something bad would happen," Roya told KGO-TV. 

News of Koike’s death left many residents in the usually quiet neighborhood shaken and concerned. 

“It's a very sad, sad circumstance,” neighbor Michele Hunnewell told KGO-TV. 

A photograph of Kelly Koike, a young woman with brown eyes and brown hair
Kelly Koike, 37, was found dead in Golden Gate Park on August 13.KGO-TV

Megan Hiatt, who also lives nearby, described the events as “horrifying.”

"I have a 12-year-old that I would normally be happy to let them wander through the park by themselves,” she said to KGO-TV. 

The San Francisco Police Department’s homicide detail is overseeing the investigation into Koike’s “suspicious” death, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. 

