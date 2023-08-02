Woman’s 14-Year Captivity in Russian Man’s ‘Makeshift Dungeon’ Ends in Dramatic Escape - The Messenger
Woman’s 14-Year Captivity in Russian Man’s ‘Makeshift Dungeon’ Ends in Dramatic Escape

Vladimir Cheskidov has been arrested and faces charges of murder, rape, and kidnapping

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
A man in Russia was arrested after a woman escaped captivity from his home after allegedly being kept as a sex slave in his "makeshift dungeon."

According to Russia Today, a woman told police officials she bravely fled from a "maniac" after being held captive for 14 years in a locked room located in his home.

The woman, identified only by her first name, Ekaterina, alleges that the man, Vladimir Cheskidov, regularly raped her and even butchered another woman on his property.

While she could not remember the exact number, Ekaterina told authorities that Cheskidov raped her more than 1,000 times, as reported by Shot.

The now 33-year-old woman told police that Cheskidov allegedly kept her in captivity since 2009 when she was 19. The only time she was allowed out of a padlocked bedroom with bars on the windows was to perform house chores at knifepoint, she claimed.

"He walked everywhere with me holding a knife; he always had a knife in his hand," she said, according to The Sun.

While searching Cheskidov's home, police found a collection of sex toys, muzzles, and CDs containing pornography.

The Investigative Committee of Chelyabinsk confirmed that human remains were also found in the basement of the suspect's home.

Cheskidov has been arrested and faces charges of murder, rape, and kidnapping.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the accused cried in court and claimed that he and the captive shared a "mutual love" for each other. Ekaterina said otherwise and shared details of her brutal captivity and the woman she alleged Cheskidov killed.

Vladimir Cheskidov
Vladimir CheskidovNatalya Laptsevich/74.ru

Per local reports, Ekaterina claims the woman Cheskidov allegedly butchered was introduced to her as his "wife," but the woman, who Ekaterina identified as Oksana, later told Ekaterina that she and the suspect were not married.

Ekaterina alleges he cut up Oksana's body after a fight and stuffed the remains into a large pot, which he then buried in the cellar.

According to Daily Mail, a report from Press Khata, a local Russian outlet, noted that "bones and a crushed skull with traces of rust" of the woman were found. An autopsy performed on the remains found on Cheskidov's property found that the victim possibly died as a result of a stabbing.

Ekaterina escaped when Cheskidov, who had been allegedly drinking heavily in recent months, suffered an alcohol-induced psychotic episode. During this time, when his mother called for help, the door was left unlocked.

According to The New York Post, Cheskidov has a criminal history, and if found guilty of murder and the other charges, he could face 25 years in a penal colony.

