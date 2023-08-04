Woman Without Actual Medical Training Caught Working as Nurse, Again
Leticia Gallarzo also claimed to have a George Washington University master’s degree in nursing
A Michigan woman without a license was caught posing as a nurse and actively treating patients, years after she was sentenced to prison for the same crime in Texas.
Authorities said that Leticia Gallarzo, 48, of Allegan County doesn’t have a valid nursing license, local news station WDIV reported. She allegedly used the Michigan license number and name of an actual nurse to get hired at a Grand Rapids hospice care facility.
Gallarzo is currently facing identity theft charges, which is a 15-year felony. Under Michigan law, practicing as a medical professional without a license is a four-year felony.
“Any unqualified person who poses as a medical professional puts the lives of innocent patients at risk, as (is) alleged in this case,” said Devin J. Kowalski, acting special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan, said in a statement.
Gallarzo also claimed to have a George Washington University master’s degree in nursing, even though she doesn’t actually have any type of formal nursing degree, according to authorities.
“The allegations in this case involving a woman faking as a professionally licensed nurse are dangerous and put unsuspecting patients in harm’s way,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said, according to the local news station. “My office takes these accusations very seriously.”
Authorities said that the facility Gallarzo worked at first realized that she allegedly impersonated as a nurse at one point when fingerprints linked her to a separate case in Texas.
In 2017, Gallarzo pled guilty to practicing nursing without a license in five Texas hospitals and nursing home over a seven-month period. She was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment and three years supervised release.
