Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: Report
A woman with a "baby on board" bumper sticker on her vehicle was arrested after she drove into an Oklahoma City shopping center parking lot and allegedly threatened people with a weapon, according to a report.
Police say Theresa Bensinger, 38, on a run to the liquor store, drove into the lot Thursday evening and, according to witnesses, started to drive directly at people while waving a gun, News9 reported.
“There were numerous bystanders, numerous witnesses that began yelling at her to just leave,” officer Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department told the station.
“It started with her driving recklessly through a parking lot and at some point, words were exchanged and she pulled out a gun,” he said.
Bensinger was later arrested at her home.
She admitted to officers after she was busted that she had a weapon in the car, but "she has a right to defend herself."
Bensinger, who said she came to the shopping center to buy alcohol, also noted that the gun "was unloaded and the safety was on."
Witnesses at the scene wrote down her license plate and described the "baby on board" bumper sticker - information that led police to her home.
“Officers drove out to that address that the tag checked to,” Knight said. “Found the female there.”
Bensinger was charged with one count of pointing a firearm, and assault and battery.
Bond was set at $30,000.
