Woman Wins Millions From Lottery Ticket Found Tucked Inside Birthday Card
The winning Saturday Lotto ticket had been sitting in a mailbox for at least three days, the lucky person said
A woman in South Australia won a $2.58 million Lotto prize thanks to a ticket given to her as a birthday gift by her family.
According to Yahoo News Australia, the unnamed woman discovered she won after opening up a birthday card sent to her by her in-laws that had been left in her postbox for at least three days.
Inside the envelope was the winning Saturday Lotto ticket.
“We opened it up, checked the ticket, and was blown away, "she told the outlet. "I thought I would’ve just won $20 - not $2.58 million!"
She added: “I told [my in-laws] straight away and they thought we were pulling their leg... It’s so surreal. What a great birthday gift!”
The lottery's website lists the winning numbers as 45, 42, 3, 32, 37, and 14, with additional numbers 17 and 20.
The woman told Yahoo News that she plans to use the money to buy her first home and give back to her in-laws for their generous gift.
“We look forward to giving back to our families," she said. "They’ve changed our lives and we look forward to doing the same.”
Meanwhile, in the U.S., the Mega Millions lottery has reached $1.05 billion.
The most recent winner was in April, and if someone wins Tuesday's drawing, they will claim the fourth-largest Mega Millions' jackpot ever.
They'll be able to choose either to receive a lump-sum payment of around $528 million or annual payments for 29 years. But the odds of winning the Mega Millions are approximately 1 in 300 million.
