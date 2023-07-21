Woman Who Lives in Historic Building Gets Permission from City to Paint Her Door Pink

Scottish woman Miranda Dickson received complaint after complaint when she chose to repaint her Edinburgh home’s door bright colors.

In September 2022, Dickson painted her front door a bright pink — and received the first citation from city planners, as reported by BBC. Officials claimed that the pop of color did not meet the standards of a property in a historical conservation area.

The 49-year-old was told to repaint her door back to its original white color or to apply for a planning permission, which is what Dickson did after she was told she was being faced with a fine of more than $25,000.

Dickson said she was confused at the time why she could not repaint her door as other homes in the area also had brightly colored doors.

"I don't understand why it has caused them to be so angry, I can't understand that emotion about the color of a door," Dickson told the BBC. "These homes were built as entertainment spaces. They are incredible spaces and I have leaned into the bones of the rooms to maximize their beauty. I have restored all the windows and kept the cornices and moldings as well as the shutters. I have been much more sympathetic than more modern refits.”

In April, she repainted her door green and applied for another permission, but received another complaint and was rejected, as reported by STV News. She received another complaint after painting her door an “off white” pink earlier this summer, but that latest change has now been formally approved by the council.

Council Leader Cammie Day told STV News, “Having received a further complaint about the color of the door, our planners are satisfied that it’s keeping with the New Town and can stay.”

Dickson renovated her childhood home in Edinburgh’s Drummond Place for 18 months after her parents died. She has lived there with her two kids for two years after living in the U.S. for nine years.