Woman Who Lives in Historic Building Gets Permission from City to Paint Her Door Pink - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Woman Who Lives in Historic Building Gets Permission from City to Paint Her Door Pink

Woman repaints her door from bright pink to green until approved for 'off white'

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Miranda Dickson, the homeowner, previously painted her door pink, but was forced to repaint by the Edinburgh City Council due to rules for door colors in conservation areas. Her new “off-white” door is the subject of yet another complaint.Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

Scottish woman Miranda Dickson received complaint after complaint when she chose to repaint her Edinburgh home’s door bright colors.

In September 2022, Dickson painted her front door a bright pink — and received the first citation from city planners, as reported by BBC. Officials claimed that the pop of color did not meet the standards of a property in a historical conservation area.

The 49-year-old was told to repaint her door back to its original white color or to apply for a planning permission, which is what Dickson did after she was told she was being faced with a fine of more than $25,000.

Dickson said she was confused at the time why she could not repaint her door as other homes in the area also had brightly colored doors.

Read More

"I don't understand why it has caused them to be so angry, I can't understand that emotion about the color of a door," Dickson told the BBC. "These homes were built as entertainment spaces. They are incredible spaces and I have leaned into the bones of the rooms to maximize their beauty. I have restored all the windows and kept the cornices and moldings as well as the shutters. I have been much more sympathetic than more modern refits.”

In April, she repainted her door green and applied for another permission, but received another complaint and was rejected, as reported by STV News. She received another complaint after painting her door an “off white” pink earlier this summer, but that latest change has now been formally approved by the council.

Council Leader Cammie Day told STV News, “Having received a further complaint about the color of the door, our planners are satisfied that it’s keeping with the New Town and can stay.”

Dickson renovated her childhood home in Edinburgh’s Drummond Place for 18 months after her parents died. She has lived there with her two kids for two years after living in the U.S. for nine years.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.