Woman Wins Lawsuit Against Former Math Teacher For Posting Her Nudes to Revenge-Porn Site

A New Jersey woman has won a lawsuit against her former high school math teacher after he posted her nudes that she had sent to her boyfriend at the time to a revenge-porn site.

In March 2018, Kaitlyn Cannon received a text from an old friend who let her know that her nudes had been posted to a website known for its non-consensual pornography, also known as “revenge porn.”

As reported by Insider, Cannon had sent the 14 nude and seminude images to a former long-distance boyfriend while they were dating at the time. Her first name, last initial, and hometown were included in all the photos, and some included her face.

She testified that weeks prior, she had been receiving creepy messages from men on Facebook and that her parents and grandmother would receive calls to their house phones of men breathing heavily and talking lewdly.

Cannon hired a lawyer, whose investigation uncovered that the photos were posted from an IP address linked to Christopher Doyle, Cannon’s former math teacher, and her sister’s former tennis coach.

"I didn't think there would be someone in my life who would do this kind of thing," Cannon, now 29, said during the trial last Wednesday. "He's my former teacher. He's not someone who's supposed to see me that way." She told the jury about how the ordeal caused her panic attacks, [and] nightmares, lost her friends, and led to hundreds of hours in therapy.

Kaitlyn Cannon, 29, won a lawsuit against her former high school math teacher, Christopher Doyle, after lawyers discovered that he posted her nudes to a revenge-porn website. A jury awarded her $10,000 in damages. Courtesy Kaitlyn Cannon/Insider

It is still unknown how Doyle came to have Cannon’s photos. Her ex-boyfriend testified that he had lost the phone that the photos were on.

The jury decided that Doyle violated New Jersey's nonconsensual pornography statute and a law against publicly disclosing private facts. He was ordered to pay $10,000 in damages for violation of privacy.

"Unfortunately, despite this egregious finding, the jury awarded KC a mere $10,000 in damages," Cali Madia, Cannon’s Lawyer, told Insider. "We're obviously delighted that the jury saw through the defendant's story, but also disappointed that the award doesn't reflect the real harm the defendant caused."

Doyle had argued that he did not remember if he had posted the photos. James Uilano, Doyle’s lawyer, did not argue against Doyle posting the photos but suggested that he may not have been the first to do so. Uilano declined to comment on Doyle's defense.

The website Cannon’s nudes were posted to, Anon-IB, was taken down in late 2018.

She posted on her TikTok Tuesday that because the trial was hard on her mental health and the articles being published are triggering, she doesn't know when she'll return to posting to the platform.