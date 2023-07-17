Woman Wins $50K After Lighting Strikes Lead Her Into Convenience Store - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Woman Wins $50K After Lighting Strikes Lead Her Into Convenience Store

The woman chose to go inside a convenience store to wait out the storm

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Powerball lottery ticketWilliam Thomas Cain/Getty

In a fortunate turn of events, a woman from Missouri won the Powerball lottery after deciding to take refuge in a convenience store to escape a summer storm.

As she waited for the storm to pass, the woman, hailing from St. Clair, Missouri, purchased a Powerball ticket on July 1, according to a press release from the Missouri Lottery.

"Two lightning bolts hit at the same time right next to me," she said in the release. "I told my husband, 'I don’t want to drive into that storm.'"

As a result of her decision to avoid the storm, she woke up the next morning to discover she had a winning $50,000 ticket.

Read More

"I almost didn't stop!" she exclaimed. "I can’t believe this. It's so exciting."

She plans to spend the prize money on her grandchildren.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.