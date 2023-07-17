Woman Wins $50K After Lighting Strikes Lead Her Into Convenience Store

TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
In a fortunate turn of events, a woman from Missouri won the Powerball lottery after deciding to take refuge in a convenience store to escape a summer storm.
As she waited for the storm to pass, the woman, hailing from St. Clair, Missouri, purchased a Powerball ticket on July 1, according to a press release from the Missouri Lottery.
"Two lightning bolts hit at the same time right next to me," she said in the release. "I told my husband, 'I don’t want to drive into that storm.'"
As a result of her decision to avoid the storm, she woke up the next morning to discover she had a winning $50,000 ticket.
"I almost didn't stop!" she exclaimed. "I can’t believe this. It's so exciting."
She plans to spend the prize money on her grandchildren.
