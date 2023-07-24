Woman Who Went Blind From Tattooing Eyeballs Says She Doesn’t Regret It - The Messenger
Woman Who Went Blind From Tattooing Eyeballs Says She Doesn’t Regret It

'Australia's most tattooed woman' has tattoos on 98% of her body

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
JWPlayer

"Australia's most tattooed woman" says she has no regrets about her body modifications, even after she went blind for three weeks from having her eyeballs tattooed.

Amber Luke told The Mirror that 98 percent of her body is tattooed, including some tattoos with satanic symbols.

She had her eyeballs tattooed blue and split her tongue. She estimates that she has spent over $180,000 on tattoos.

@10newsfirst Amber Luke is Australia's most tattooed woman with 98% of her body inked - including her eyes. She reveals her ultimate goal to 10 News First at the Australian Tattoo Expo. 🎥: Gabi Warner #10newsfirst #austattooexpo #austattooexpo2023 #australiantattooexpo #tattoo #ink #bodyink #art #bodyart #amberluke #blueeyeswhitedragon #sydney #nsw #australia #bodymod ♬ original sound - 10newsfirst
Luke said that her appearance has made it hard to find a job and she has received many negative comments, but she is proud of her journey to find her "true self."

"All the hard work and dedication I've put into this long journey has paid off and it's nice to have recognition of the title – even though it's not official," Luke told the U.K. tabloid.

Luke said she does not have tattoos removed; if she decides she doesn't like one anymore, she just fills it in.

"It's helping me to evolve from the previous part of my life and cover up the tattoos that don't cater to my aesthetic or pleasure anymore," she said.

Australia's most tattooed woman Amber Luke
Australia's most tattooed woman Amber Luke said she does not regret any of her body modifications.BLUE EYES WHITE DRAGON/Instagram

She added that she tried laser removal once, and shared why she does not use that technique anymore.

"Laser scars the skin and it's not a fun time getting it tattooed over again, as the skin loses all its elasticity," Luke said.

Luke said she doesn't have a specific goal in mind with these body modifications, she just wants to express herself.

"My overall goal essentially is to be me, the true version, and I don’t have an aesthetic I want to please," she said.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology warns about the dangers of eyeball tattoos.

Doctors say the procedure can result in decreased vision or complete blindness, retinal detachment, infection, inflammation, sensitivity to light or loss of entire eye.

