Woman Who ‘Vanished’ Reportedly Aiding Toddler on Highway Suddenly Turns Up
Amid a statewide search for missing Carlee Russell, she suddenly showed up on her family's doorstep in Hoover, Alabama
Carlethia "Carlee" Russell, the Alabama nursing student who disappeared after she told her family and a 911 dispatcher that she had stopped on a highway to help a toddler, turned up at her family's home Saturday 48 hours later, police reported.
Russell simply knocked at her family’s front door on Saturday night, and was greeted by surprised relatives, said Nicholas Derzis, the police chief in Russell's hometown of Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham, reported AI.com.
She appeared alone, said Derzis.
- Missing Alabama Woman Who Returned Home Over Weekend Was Not Followed, Police Say
- Woman Vanishes After Calling 911 to Report Toddler Wandering Alabama Interstate
- Boyfriend of Missing Alabama Woman Who Reappeared Says She ‘Was Fighting for Her Life for 48 Hours’
- Fundraiser for Carlee Russell, Alabama Nurse Who Went Missing, Taken Down By GoFundMe
- ‘There Are No Clues’: Family Suspends Search for American Woman Who Vanished in Japan
Authorities were contacted and Russell was taken by paramedics from the home she shares with her parents to a local hospital for evaluation, said authorities. No information was available on her condition.
Where the 25-year-old woman had been was not immediately clear.
Officials said more information would be released as it's obtained. They plan to hold a press conference Sunday afternoon to discuss developments.
Family members and police had reported that Russell called from her car Thursday night after picking up food on her way home from work.
She explained to her family and a 911 dispatcher that she had spotted a young child walking on the 1-459 highway, and that she was stopping to see if she could help.
She then screamed, according to a family member, and nothing more was heard from her until Saturday.
Police and her family arrived on the scene to find her empty car pulled over to the side of the highway, its motor still running.
Al.com reported that police earlier Saturday evening had gone to a hotel in nearby Vestavia Hills after Russells's parents reported to investigators that they had received a call from her there.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews