Woman Who ‘Vanished’ Reportedly Aiding Toddler on Highway Suddenly Turns Up

Carlethia "Carlee" Russell, the Alabama nursing student who disappeared after she told her family and a 911 dispatcher that she had stopped on a highway to help a toddler, turned up at her family's home Saturday 48 hours later, police reported.

Russell simply knocked at her family’s front door on Saturday night, and was greeted by surprised relatives, said Nicholas Derzis, the police chief in Russell's hometown of Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham, reported AI.com.

She appeared alone, said Derzis.

Carlethia 'Carlee' Russell Hoover Alabama Police Department

Authorities were contacted and Russell was taken by paramedics from the home she shares with her parents to a local hospital for evaluation, said authorities. No information was available on her condition.

Where the 25-year-old woman had been was not immediately clear.

Officials said more information would be released as it's obtained. They plan to hold a press conference Sunday afternoon to discuss developments.

Family members and police had reported that Russell called from her car Thursday night after picking up food on her way home from work.

She explained to her family and a 911 dispatcher that she had spotted a young child walking on the 1-459 highway, and that she was stopping to see if she could help.

She then screamed, according to a family member, and nothing more was heard from her until Saturday.

Police and her family arrived on the scene to find her empty car pulled over to the side of the highway, its motor still running.

Al.com reported that police earlier Saturday evening had gone to a hotel in nearby Vestavia Hills after Russells's parents reported to investigators that they had received a call from her there.