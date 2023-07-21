Woman Who Turned Self in on Manslaughter Charges in Fire Deaths Appeared on TV During Blaze to Say She Warned Others
3 residents died and the building burned to the ground
A woman has turned herself in to face felony manslaughter charges in connection with a central Texas apartment fire that killed three tenants.
The Lacy Lakeview Police Department said Acacia Deshanae Adams reported to the McLennan County Jail on Thursday, hours after a warrant for her arrest was issued.
The fire burned the Northgate Apartments, destroying the building, on Sunday evening. Along with the deaths, several people were injured.
Adams was actually interviewed on TV at the scene of the fire She told KWTX-TV that she was banging on doors to alert the others about the fire.
“I warned everybody because I understood, I can’t save everybody, so maybe if I scream or yell, I can alert them to get out,” Adams said.
Investigators have not released how or why they think Adams is culpable for the fire, but KCEN-TV reported that she had been issued a criminal trespassing warning about an hour before the fire.
Apartment leasing manager Tabitha Milam told the station she thinks the building was intentionally set on fire.
The state fire marshal’s office is continuing an investigation.
Police credited resident Roman Cordero and his family for starting the evacuations prior to authorities arriving.
“Mr. Cordero and his family selflessly ran towards danger to begin notifying their neighbors of the fire and assisting several survivors out of the apartment complex,” police said in a Facebook post.
The building was a total loss and 14 families were displaced.
