Woman Who Turned Self in on Manslaughter Charges in Fire Deaths Appeared on TV During Blaze to Say She Warned Others - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Woman Who Turned Self in on Manslaughter Charges in Fire Deaths Appeared on TV During Blaze to Say She Warned Others

3 residents died and the building burned to the ground

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A woman has turned herself in to face felony manslaughter charges in connection with a central Texas apartment fire that killed three tenants.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department said Acacia Deshanae Adams reported to the McLennan County Jail on Thursday, hours after a warrant for her arrest was issued.

The fire burned the Northgate Apartments, destroying the building, on Sunday evening. Along with the deaths, several people were injured.

Adams was actually interviewed on TV at the scene of the fire She told KWTX-TV that she was banging on doors to alert the others about the fire.

Read More

“I warned everybody because I understood, I can’t save everybody, so maybe if I scream or yell, I can alert them to get out,” Adams said.

Acacia Deshanae Adams turned herself in to face charges in connection with a deadly fire.
Acacia Deshanae Adams turned herself in to face charges in connection with a deadly fire.Lacy Lakeview Police Department

Investigators have not released how or why they think Adams is culpable for the fire, but KCEN-TV reported that she had been issued a criminal trespassing warning about an hour before the fire.

Apartment leasing manager Tabitha Milam told the station she thinks the building was intentionally set on fire.

The state fire marshal’s office is continuing an investigation.

Police credited resident Roman Cordero and his family for starting the evacuations prior to authorities arriving.

“Mr. Cordero and his family selflessly ran towards danger to begin notifying their neighbors of the fire and assisting several survivors out of the apartment complex,” police said in a Facebook post.

The building was a total loss and 14 families were displaced.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.