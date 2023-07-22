Woman Who Sued NY Lawmaker for Sexual Assault Now Denies It Ever Happened

The woman named as a plaintiff in a sexual assault lawsuit against a Buffalo, New York politician now says that the alleged attack never happened and that she didn’t file a suit — while her attorney says that the apparent about-face is just an effort to end questions from the press.

A suit was filed Tuesday on the woman’s behalf against Darius Pridgen, president of the Buffalo Common Council, alleging that he sexually abused and assaulted the woman on at least seven occasions in or around 2020, according to the Buffalo News. The attacks are alleged to have taken place at True Bethel Baptist Church, where Pridgen has long served as pastor and the plaintiff claimed to have been a parishioner.

Pridgen has denied the allegation, and said that the woman had neither been a parishioner or a volunteer at the church.

When the woman, whose identity has not been made public because the lawsuit alleges that she is the victim of a sexual assault, was approached Thursday morning by the Buffalo News, she acknowledged filing the suit, but said that she was not interested in speaking with the media.

But by Thursday night, the woman told the same outlet that she had nothing to do with the suit.

“I don’t know nothing about it,” she reportedly said. “It didn’t happen on my behalf. Honest to God.”

“I don’t know him to say that,” she added of Pridgen, saying that she never told an attorney or anyone else that the politician assaulted her, because he hadn’t.

Kenneth Simmons, the woman’s current pastor at a different church, said that when he asked her about the accusations laid out in the lawsuit, she said that “none of this happened.” As recently as a month ago, Simmons reportedly served as the director of recreational programming for the City of Buffalo.

Pridgen’s lawyers responded by sending a lawyer to the woman’s attorney, demanding that the suit be dropped.

Rev. Darius G. Pridgen gives the eulogy for U.S. Army Private David Evans Jr. during a memorial service at True Bethel Baptist Church June 3, 2003 in Buffalo, New York. Harry Scull Jr/Getty Images

“In light of [the woman’s] statement to the Buffalo News and her pastor, we demand that you immediately file a notice of discontinuance with prejudice,” the letter read. “Failure to do so will result in additional litigation.”

Pridgen told the Buffalo News on Friday that the woman and her pastor had called him to echo the reversal.

“This never happened, and she’s never talked to an attorney, and we never met,” the woman and her pastor purportedly said, according to Pridgen.

But asked Friday about the apparent backtracking, attorney Antigone Curis, who filed the suit in question, said that her client was just trying to avoid questions from the press.

“She’s just trying to get the media away,” Curis told the Buffalo News. “She doesn’t want to speak to the media. That’s the bottom line.”

“She just does not want the phone calls anymore,” Curis continued in part. “She would like her privacy. That’s the bottom line. … She is not willing to speak to the media. We are not giving any statements.”

Asked Thursday night how she felt about her name being attached to a lawsuit that she says she has nothing to do with, the woman told the Buffalo News that she feels “bad.”

“That’s crazy to put my name over all that,” she said. “I don’t like that. I ain’t trying to be in nobody’s spotlight. I don’t need to be in no spotlight.”