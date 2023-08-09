Woman Who Stole Deceased Infant’s Name and Became Baker Sentenced for Fraud

A woman who lived for nearly 20 years under the stolen identity of a long-deceased baby — using the assumed identity to obtain ID cards, a student pilot certificate, and pandemic-era federal business loans that she put toward buying homes — has been sentenced to six years behind bars.

Ava Misseldine, 50, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Ohio after previously pleading guilty to 16 counts of wire and passport fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the state’s Southern District.

From 2003 until her 2022 arrest, Misseldine assumed the identity of Brie Bourgeoise, an Ohio girl who died as an infant in 1979, according to prosecutors and reports in outlets including the local Columbus Dispatch.

Between 2003 and 2007, Misseldine applied for a state ID, a Social Security card, a driver’s license, a student pilot certificate and a U.S. passport using Bourgeoise’s name, officials said.

She also used the stolen identity in her professional life, first while working as a flight attendant and later in applying for loans for her bakeries and catering companies through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, implemented to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applying for loans using both her real and assumed name, Misseldine was granted approximately $1.5 million in PPP funds, according to authorities. But she put a combined $975,000 of the aid toward buying homes in Michigan and Utah, the latter adjacent to picturesque Zion National Park, officials said.

Misseldine finally raised suspicion when she tried to renew her fraudulently-obtained passport in 2021, and was arrested the next year. She pleaded guilty in October.

Misseldine was sentenced to six years behind bars, and ordered to pay back more than $1.5 million in restitution. She must additionally forfeit her Utah home, as well as the profits from her recent sale of the Michigan home.