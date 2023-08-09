Woman Who Stole Deceased Infant’s Name and Became Baker Sentenced for Fraud

A woman who lived for nearly 20 years under the stolen identity of a long-deceased baby — using the assumed identity to obtain ID cards, a student pilot certificate, and pandemic-era federal business loans that she put toward buying homes — has been sentenced to six years behind bars.
Ava Misseldine, 50, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Ohio after previously pleading guilty to 16 counts of wire and passport fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the state’s Southern District.
From 2003 until her 2022 arrest, Misseldine assumed the identity of Brie Bourgeoise, an Ohio girl who died as an infant in 1979, according to prosecutors and reports in outlets including the local Columbus Dispatch.
Between 2003 and 2007, Misseldine applied for a state ID, a Social Security card, a driver’s license, a student pilot certificate and a U.S. passport using Bourgeoise’s name, officials said.
- NBA Healthcare Fraud Scheme Sentencing Continues
- Man Who Stole 200,000 Cadbury Eggs Sentenced to 18 Months in Jail
- French Man Who Stole, Resold Taylor Swift’s Unreleased Album Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison: Report
- Former NYC Police Union President Sentenced to 2 Years in Federal Prison for Fraud
- Hacker Who Stole Celebrity Twitter, TikTok Accounts Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
- Elizabeth Holmes Starts Her Prison Sentence Today for Theranos Fraud
She also used the stolen identity in her professional life, first while working as a flight attendant and later in applying for loans for her bakeries and catering companies through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, implemented to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applying for loans using both her real and assumed name, Misseldine was granted approximately $1.5 million in PPP funds, according to authorities. But she put a combined $975,000 of the aid toward buying homes in Michigan and Utah, the latter adjacent to picturesque Zion National Park, officials said.
Misseldine finally raised suspicion when she tried to renew her fraudulently-obtained passport in 2021, and was arrested the next year. She pleaded guilty in October.
Misseldine was sentenced to six years behind bars, and ordered to pay back more than $1.5 million in restitution. She must additionally forfeit her Utah home, as well as the profits from her recent sale of the Michigan home.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Arrested After Dog Dies on Walk in Over 100-Degree Phoenix HeatNews
- WATCH: Two-Legged Pooch Sprints Around in Luxury With New Mercedes-Benz WheelchairOffbeat Etc
- Couple Suing Over Rejected Foster Application: ‘Religious Families Should Be Allowed to Foster and Adopt’News
- Family Fears for 18-Year-Old Daughter After Priest Allegedly Abducted and Took Her to ItalyNews
- Teen Lifeguard Thankful for Surviving Lightning Strike: ‘If God Wasn’t With Me Then, I Would Probably Be Dead’News
- Sam Bankman-Fried Sent Back to Jail After Leaking Diary of Ex-Lover, Who Is Now Star Witness Against HimBusiness
- Hurricane Dora to Become Typhoon As It Crosses International Dateline After Fanning Maui FiresNews
- Family Ditches Electric Ford F-150 and Rents Gas-Powered Toyota to Finish Road TripNews
- 86-Year-Old Makes up for Lost Love by Greeting People at WalmartNews
- Hawaii Wildfires: Desperate Families Seek Help as up to 1,000 Remain Missing in MauiNews
- Family of Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Living in ‘Deplorable’ Conditions After Authorities ‘Ransack’ House, Mulling LawsuitNews
- Dementia-Addled Mafia Boss, 89, Believes He’s Warden of Prison Where He’s Locked UpNews