Woman Who Said Husband Was Killed in 1961 Is Now Held Responsible for His Death

More than 60 years after Joseph Dimare was found dead with gunshot wounds to his head in a parked car in Florida's Miami-Dade County, authorities say they finally have someone to hold accountable: his late wife.

Based on several factors involved in the businessman's murder, authorities and prosecutors have now concluded Frances Dimare "is the person responsible," police said Tuesday in a statement.

"Based on the background and context of the crime, the physical evidence from the vehicle which includes the injuries to Mr. Dimare, [and] the inconsistent statements made by Mrs. Dimare, the motive for killing her husband was due to an impending divorce," Miami-Dade County police said in the news release.

Joseph Dimare was found dead inside his vehicle the night of March 24, 1961, police said. The car was parked in an empty lot at the rear of a gas station at 2240 Arch Creek Drive in North Miami.

Frances Dimare told investigators she was driving the couple to dinner when two armed men entered the car at an intersection, aimed a gun at her head and demanded she drive to the lot where authorities found the vehicle.

The two men, she claimed, then demanded she hand over all of her belongings and hit her over the head with a gun, making her unconscious, according to officials.

When she awoke, she found her husband had been shot and killed, she told police. She then fled the car barefoot and called for police from the nearby gas station, authorities said.

But, police said Tuesday, further investigation found the couple had problems in their marriage, and that Joseph Dimare had opted to change his living will to include the condition that his wife "must be living at his home at the time of his death in order to be an eligible beneficiary."

Joseph Dimare murder Credit: Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, Cold Case Squad

"Mrs. Dimare provided an official statement, stating that she ran barefoot to get help," police said in the statement. "However, there were no signs of any cuts or scrapes on the bottom of her feet from the gravel road. Investigators found her shoes neatly placed next to her car. In addition, it was learned that Mrs. Dimare may have had additional accomplices. Forensic evidence confirmed that Mr. Damari was shot with a gun that belong to him."

Police now believe Joseph Dimare was shot in the couple's garage beforehand, and that the pistol used was tossed as his wife drove the car to the empty lot, possibly into the waterway under the two bridges she drove over along the way, officials said.

"As blood ran down out of the vehicle, it left a trail as it was driven from their residence to the location, which is only a [three to four] minute drive," police said.

"She then drove the car to the N.E. 122 Street location in Sans Souci, exited, left her gloves and purse in the car, removed her shoes and placed them next to the vehicle," police continued. "[She then] walked carefully along the undeveloped field towards the gas station and then ran the last part of her path, coming from behind the gas station to the office."

According to NBC 6 South Florida, Frances Dimare, who was Joseph Dimare's second wife, died in 2006 and inherited over $200,000.

Richard Dimare, Joseph Dimare's son, told the news station Wednesday he told police in 1961 he believed his stepmother was his father's killer.

"I'm relieved on one side," he said, "but the pain and suffering my family suffered, I don't know that's ever going to go away."