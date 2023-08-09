Woman Who Recorded Viral Video of Alabama Riverfront Brawl Breaks Down ‘Nuts’ Brouhaha

The woman behind one of the several viral videos showing an intense riverfront brawl in Alabama shared more details about the altercation in an interview on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Montgomery on Saturday, and one witness told local news that the argument allegedly started when a pontoon boat was blocking the dock where a riverboat was trying to park, The Messenger previously reported.

Three people who allegedly engaged in the altercation have since been charged with assault.

Christa Owen told FOX LiveNOW that she was on the Harriet II riverboat for a dinner cruise with her husband and daughter on Saturday. She said she began recording from the balcony of the boat when the fight began.

Owen explained that the boat was returning to shore when the captain announced, "Black pontoon boat, move your boat." He repeated the announcement several times over the loudspeaker, but the people continued to dock and exit the pontoon boat.

"They seemed to be disregarding his request," Owen told the outlet. "I think all of us that were standing there on the boat gave them the benefit of the doubt that maybe they didn't hear him. So we all in unison said, ‘Move your boat! Move your boat!’ — and they shrugged their shoulders. They made some gestures and they left. They left the boat, they left the dock."

Then, Owen claimed that a small ferry took the co-captain from the Harriet II to shore, so he could attempt to move the boat himself.

"That's when I start video recording because that was nuts that the gentleman wouldn't move their pontoon boat two feet forward, so we could park," Owen said.

In Owen's video, the co-captain another crew member can be seen pulling a rope to reposition the pontoon boat. Then, several people approach the two employees and a verbal argument ensues.

"It was clear that the men who were on the boat and the man who owned the boat were simply angry that anyone had the audacity to touch their boat and move it," Owen said. "What did they think was going to happen when a three-story river boat with 200 people couldn't come to shore? Like, what did you think was going to happen?"

After an argument lasting several minutes, Owen's video shows a man apparently from the pontoon’s party shoving the captain.

"I'm recording just to show my family at home, you know, the crazy situation that ended (my daughter’s) birthday night," Owen said. "And then when the first punches were thrown, I thought, ‘Oh, I have to keep recording. This has gone mad.'"

Owen said she stands with the captain and wishes that she could have done more to help.

"This poor man is just doing his job and all of us on the boat were helpless. He's helpless, but we can't do anything. We're forced spectators, and it was really difficult," she said.

She added that she has shared the video with police for their investigation.

"I don't have the (second) brawl on video, I only have what started it. And to me, that was all that mattered," Owen said.

She was referring to a second, larger brawl that broke out moments later, which has been more prominently shared on social media.

Owen said she was happy to hear a number of people have been charged in connection to the incident.

"I thought that's exactly what should have happened," she said.