Woman Who Has Never Been to Wales Can’t Explain Waking Up with Welsh Accent: ‘It’s Crazy’

Zoe Coles believes she suffers from foreign accent syndrome

Yelena Dzhanova
St Davids Cathedral is located in St Davids, Britain’s smallest city, near the most westerly point of Wales. Building of the present cathedral was begun in 1181. The tower though collapsed in 1220 and was later rebuilt in the 14th century.Frans Sellies/Getty Images

An English woman claims she woke up one day with a Welsh accent, despite never having lived in or visited Wales.

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, Zoe Coles said she abruptly woke up with a Welsh accent six weeks ago.

"Is there any neurologist out there who would want to work with me?" she asked in the video. "Is there any neurologist who'd want to help figure out what's going on in my brain?"

View post on TikTok
In the video, Coles disclosed that she has previously been diagnosed with functional neurological disorder (FND).

According to the National Institutes of Health, FND can affect various cognitive functions such as memory and concentration. It hampers the brain's ability to send and receive signals correctly. Its cause remains unknown.

"I woke up with a Welsh accent six weeks ago," Coles said in the video. "Something isn't right up there, and I want you to figure out what it is, please."

In the weeks since she says she woke up involuntarily sporting a Welsh accent, Coles has posted numerous TikTok videos seeking assistance and guidance from the public. She has also been posting about foreign accent syndrome, a speech disorder that gives native speakers the feeling they sound like they're speaking in a foreign accent.

View post on TikTok

Coles believes she suffers from foreign accent syndrome.

"I'm not sure when it's going to leave," she admitted in a TikTok video posted last month. "Never in my life have I been able to mimic an accent, and here I am, acing it."

