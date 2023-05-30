Woman Who Died in Arby’s Freezer ‘Beat Her Hands Bloody Trying to Escape’

The Arby's manager found dead in a walk-in freezer "beat her hands bloody" after getting trapped by a door with a latch that had been broken for nearly nine months, according to a $1 million-plus lawsuit filed by her family.

And in a tragic twist of fate, widow Nguyet Le's body was found by her son, Nguyen Le, when he showed up for his job at the fast-food restaurant, court papers filed last week revealed.

Nguyet Le, 63, apparently froze to death after getting locked in the freezer on May 11 while preparing to open the Arby's restaurant in New Iberia, Louisiana, the suit says.

"The investigating officer relayed that inside of the door of the freezer had been bloodied leading him to conclude Ms. Le panicked once locked inside and beat her hands bloody trying to escape or get someone’s attention," according to court papers.

"Ultimately, she collapsed into a fetal position face down on the frozen floor."

Nguyet Le, of Houston, was temporarily assigned to work at the New Iberia outlet at the time, according to the suit filed in Texas' Harris County District Court.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Arby's)

It alleges negligence and gross negligence in her death.

Under company policy, the freezer was kept "at least -10 degrees if not colder," according to the suit, which cited information obtained from a former employee.

But the latch on the freezer door "had been broken since at least August 2022," and workers "used a screw driver to help open and close it" and also "used a box of oil to help keep the freezer door open," court papers allege.

The former employee "personally" showed a regional manager the broken freezer door during an August visit but franchisee Turbo Restaurants "acted with conscious indifference in failing to repair the latch for nearly [nine] months," according to the suit.

"This was the cause in fact and proximate cause of Ms. Le’s death," the suit alleges.

In addition to Turbo Restaurants, the suit targets the franchisee's corporate parent, Sun Holdings, as well as Arby's Inc., Arby's Restaurant Group and Inspire Brands, which owns Arby's, Baskin-Robbins and Buffalo Wild Wings, among other fast-food chains.

Neither Sun Holdings, Arby's nor Inspire Brands immediately returned requests for comment.