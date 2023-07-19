Woman Who Claims She’s Dating ‘Person of Interest’ in Portland Serial Killings Says She’s Sticking with Him For Now

A woman who claims she is dating a "person of interest" in the deaths of four Oregon women says police asked during their investigation if her boyfriend "lived a double life."

The unidentified woman reveals details about her relationship with Jesse Calhoun, a 38-year-old man who was arrested on June 6 for a parole violation by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, in a YouTube video posted by a user called Velly Ray.

“The cops asked me, ‘Did it seem like he lived a double life,’ ” the woman says in the footage.

Though she does not appear on camera, the woman can be heard laughing nervously while recalling a conversation with Calhoun.

“You have your life here, you have your life out there and I’d like to be a part of your life out there," she says she told her boyfriend.

The woman says Calhoun had ties to at least two of the dead women, reports the Oregonian, which notes that none of the woman's claims could be verified.

He hasn't been charged in connection with the deaths of the four women.

His girlfriend is waiting to find out whether he's convicted of the crimes before she decides whether to walk away from the relationship.

“I want to believe him,” she says in the video.

Following Calhoun's arrest, his girlfriend says investigators searched her home and car for three days while she stayed in a hotel. They took all of her electronics — “everything but the TV” — and they cut out portions of her carpet and couch, she adds.

The woman and Calhoun have been a couple for more than 18 months, she says.

Before they met, Calhoun was arrested for a string of burglaries and began serving a 4-year sentence in 2019. Two years later, the governor commuted his sentence in part for his participation in the prison’s wildfire firefighting program, law enforcement told the newspaper.

At least one person of interest has been linked to the deaths of Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real, whose bodies were found earlier this year Family Photo (4)

Earlier this month, the Multnomah County District Attorney wrote to the governor that Calhoun “has been involved in criminal activity currently under investigation by Oregon law enforcement.”

His commutation was revoked and he’s expected to remain in prison until June 9, 2024, unless he receives additional charges or convictions.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland says no charges have been filed against anyone in connection with the deaths of four women but also said that the community is not currently in any danger.

“Investigators and prosecutors from multiple law enforcement agencies have been working collaboratively ... and they have determined that there are links between four cases: Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real,” the prosecutor's office said.

The women’s causes of death have yet to be publicly released.

Smith’s mother told ABC’s Good Morning America that her daughter was bright and funny. She said investigators have not revealed many details about the case to her, but she hopes justice is coming soon.

“I'm just really hoping that this is it. I don't know — I guess I'm still kind of in shock by it all, but I'm just hoping that we got him,” Smith said. ”If he does have something to do with all the girls, it would be nice to have all of us families have the justice we all deserve."

Meanwhile, the unidentified woman in the YouTube video says she spoke with Real, who was in an on-and-off relationship with Calhoun.

She adds that she recognized Webster from a photo in Calhoun's phone.