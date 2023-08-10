Woman Who Accidentally Texted ‘Shot’ Instead of ‘Sh-t’ Assaulted By Police: Lawsuit - The Messenger
Woman Who Accidentally Texted ‘Shot’ Instead of ‘Sh-t’ Assaulted By Police: Lawsuit

The woman alleges she was illegally detained by police for 13 hours after trying to explain the misunderstanding

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Justice Scales and wooden gavel or hammer on wooden surfaceDavid Talukdar/Getty Images

A Pennsylvania woman has filed a lawsuit after she says she was allegedly assaulted by police after her friend called 911 over a misunderstood text message.

The unnamed woman from Coopersburg claims that on Feb. 8, she was texting a friend about health issues when her intended message "I think I just sh– myself" autocorrected to "I think I just shot myself."

According to Lehighvalleylive.com, the woman struggled to walk and climb stairs as she was awaiting surgery on both hips.

The lawsuit stated that the friend became alarmed by the text message and dialed 911, which is when Upper Saucon police responded to the woman's home. She allegedly tried to explain to police through her Ring doorbell that it was all a misunderstanding.

The woman allegedly tried to tell police how difficult it was to move around after they insisted on checking in on her, and she told them to leave.

The lawsuit alleges that police then put a sticker over her doorbell camera, and when the woman checked to see if they had left two hours later, the officers dragged her outside, placed her in restraints, and allegedly "smashed" her face into her front door.

The lawsuit alleges that police would not allow the woman to go back inside her house to grab a coat unless they were able to come in as well.

Once inside, police allegedly found her legally-owned handgun and stayed in her home for two hours before they took the woman to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, according to the lawsuit. She allegedly stayed there for 11 hours before being discharged without restrictions.

A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed on July 27 by Bethlehem attorney David Deratzian. The lawsuit alleges that the woman was unlawfully detained for 13 hours and that the incident caused her pain and psychological distress.

The lawsuit has identified Upper Saucon Township, its police chief, and the lieutenant and officers who responded to the 911 call as the defendants. The township has hired an attorney in response to the lawsuit, according to Upper Saucon Township Manager Thomas Beil.

"It is the general policy of the township not to comment on pending litigation," Beil told lehighvalleylive.com. "The township looks forward to responding to (the) allegations at the appropriate time and in the appropriate legal forum."

