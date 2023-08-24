Woman Who Abandoned Pet French Bulldog at Airport Identified, Charged with Cruelty

The traveler who stranded her dog at the Pittsburgh International Airport airport earlier this month has been identified and charged with animal cruelty, police said.

Allison Gaiser, 44, of Kittanning, Pennsylvania, allegedly abandoned her dog in the short-term parking lot after being told she couldn’t board the plane with her pet because she didn’t have the proper crate. The Allegheny County Police Department said the dog is doing well and is being fostered.

“We heard from so many of you and wanted to provide an update on the dog found at Pittsburgh International Airport on August 4. First and foremost, the dog is doing well and is still being fostered,” the police department said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to Pennsylvania law, it is illegal to abandon your animal.

Gaiser allegedly tried to argue with airline staff, saying her dog was an emotional support animal. She chose to fly solo to a resort in Mexico, leaving behind her 7-year-old French bulldog. Authorities said they found the pup in a stroller with no collar.

Police are charging Gaiser with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty and summary violations of animal cruelty, animal neglect, and abandonment of animals by the owner.

Facebook users took to the comments of the post to voice their concerns and opposition to what Gaiser had done. One user pointed out that Gaiser had likely spent thousands of dollars on the dog.

“I can’t believe someone would abandon any dog, let alone a French Bulldog that she probably paid thousands of dollars for,” Ashlie Elizabeth wrote.

The breed is notorious for being expensive and has been at the center of bizarre crimes. Earlier this year, a man’s beloved Frenchie was dognapped and held for a $8,000 ransom. In another instance, a woman was held at gunpoint while the suspect stole her Frenchie.

The Allegheny County Police Department said the pup is still looking for a forever home.