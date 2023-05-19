The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Airline Reportedly Weighed Woman Like Luggage Before Letting Her on Plane

    An airline passenger was reportedly asked to step on a baggage scale to be weighed before boarding.

    Aysha Qamar
    JWPlayer

    A TikTok video depicting how airport personnel treated one woman has gone viral, showing the unidentified passenger standing on top of a scale used to weigh luggage. 

    “The whole airport trying to mind their own business as a woman is asked to step on a BAGGAGE SCALE because she claimed she was 130 lbs,” @lilwessel, identified as a user named Lillian, wrote via text overlay.

    According to Lillian, the unidentified airline needed to know the weight of each passenger because it was a “tiny plane”.

    “It’s a tiny plane so they needed our weight to take off for safety reasons,” Lillian wrote in the caption of the post. The Messenger has reached out for comment.

    Read More
    View post on TikTok

    The short video has garnered more than 1.6 million views with users both siding with the woman and her embarrassment as well as airport employees. Some also called out Lillian for recording and posting the clip of the unidentified woman without her permission.

    “You guys are too comfortable posting random people. … Imagine if she saw this?” read one comment.

    “They care about weight limits on small planes because they need to have the center weight in a certain part of the plane,” read another.

    According to the FAA, weighing passengers and their luggage prior to boarding can help ensure an aircraft does not become overloaded. The agency recommends using measurement guidelines from the CDC to determine a plane’s takeoff weight.

    Suitcase in front of an airport mat waiting to be dispatched
