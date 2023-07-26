Woman Warns of Facebook Authentication Scam That Drained Bank Account - The Messenger
Woman Warns of Facebook Authentication Scam That Drained Bank Account

The scammers got access to her Cash App balance

Monique Merrill
A California woman is warning of a new scam targeting Facebook users that left part of her bank account drained.

Charlene Koetsier was logging into Facebook when it glitched and prompted her to submit a two-part authentication code, she told KMPH.

“I usually can just log into my Facebook, it’s already set up on my phone and I just hit the app and it opens up,” she told the news station.

“This time it didn’t. It froze three or four different times and then it said due to security reasons you need to now do a two-part authentication code.”

After exiting the app and trying again several times, Koetsier called the customer service number on the app. 

“So I called the customer service number and the guy answered it and he said, ‘Yes, you’re getting hacked, as we speak, they’re in your phone. They’re in your Wells Fargo. They’re in your Venmo. They’re in your Robin Hood. They’re in all these things.'

Over the shoulder view of young woman using mobile device with Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) security while logging in securely to her laptop. Privacy protection, internet and mobile security
Two-factor authenticationGetty Images

"And so he told me that my IP address was unprotected,” Koetsier said. 

The man on the other end of the line instructed her to transfer her money to the cryptocurrency platform Robin Hood and download a screen-sharing app, which is how she thinks the scammers got access.

“He said something about going to the store and getting a gift card,” she said. “And that’s when I flipped out because that’s the only scam I’ve ever heard of.”

Immediately Koetsier called her bank in an effort to stop the ongoing scam. The bank told her that not all of her money was gone, just what was transferred into Cash App, but the roughly $20,000 she had in Robin Hood was still safe, Koetsier told KMPH.

“I called customer service and they told me that they were stopping all transactions with Robin Hood completely,” said Koetsier.

She said it all started when the app glitched on her, and warned others to be aware of the malicious pop-ups.

“If you get a glitch on your phone, don’t open it. I honestly don’t even know how to respond to that because it was, it looks so legit,” she said.

Recently, a Baltimore man was scammed over Facebook Marketplace by illicit users masquerading as online payment platform Zelle as authorities have warned of scams targeting the social media platform.

