Woman Wanted in Connection to Infant’s Death Caught Trying to Cross Border into Mexico
The suspect is likely the mother of the child and may be a Mexican national who overstated her visa, authorities said
Border Patrol agents arrested a woman wanted in connection to an infant’s death in Texas as she attempted to cross the border into Mexico on Tuesday.
Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 25, is charged with felony tampering with a human corpse, Houston Police said Wednesday. She is in the process of being extradited to Harris County.
Zavala Lopez was apprehended in Brownsville, police said. In a separate release that didn’t name Zavala Lopez, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said she is a Mexican national who overstayed her visa.
Houston police also said in an earlier release that the suspect is thought to be the mother of the infant, whose cause of death is pending.
Cops launched an investigation into the death after a customer at a gas station found a dead infant in the bathroom.
Houston Police said footage and evidence from the scene prior to the discovery indicate the suspect "entered the gas station bathroom and left about 15 minutes later."
RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said she was “extremely proud of our Border Patrol Agents for their collaboration with our law enforcement partner agencies, their vigilance, and relentless pursuit, ensuring our community's safety by apprehending the wanted suspect."
