Woman Wanted in Connection to Infant’s Death Caught Trying to Cross Border into Mexico - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Woman Wanted in Connection to Infant’s Death Caught Trying to Cross Border into Mexico

The suspect is likely the mother of the child and may be a Mexican national who overstated her visa, authorities said

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Border Patrol agents arrested a woman wanted in connection to an infant’s death in Texas as she attempted to cross the border into Mexico on Tuesday. 

Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 25, is charged with felony tampering with a human corpse, Houston Police said Wednesday. She is in the process of being extradited to Harris County.

Zavala Lopez was apprehended in Brownsville, police said. In a separate release that didn’t name Zavala Lopez, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said she is a Mexican national who overstayed her visa. 

Houston police also said in an earlier release that the suspect is thought to be the mother of the infant, whose cause of death is pending. 

Read More
Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez
Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez was wanted into connection to the death of an infant.Houston Police Department

Cops launched an investigation into the death after a customer at a gas station found a dead infant in the bathroom. 

Houston Police said footage and evidence from the scene prior to the discovery indicate the suspect "entered the gas station bathroom and left about 15 minutes later."

RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said she was “extremely proud of our Border Patrol Agents for their collaboration with our law enforcement partner agencies, their vigilance, and relentless pursuit, ensuring our community's safety by apprehending the wanted suspect."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.