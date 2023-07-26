Woman Wanted for Stabbing Man to Death With Butter Knife

Police are on the search for a Maryland woman after she allegedly stabbed a man with a butter knife inside a restaurant, killing him.

Raykia Poston, 21, is wanted for first-degree murder and “related charges” in the death of Mervyn Daniel, 62, at Keith & Sons Soul Food Cafe earlier this month, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

Poston allegedly stabbed Daniel with a butter knife "during a dispute" on July 8, police said.

Jesse Culley, 37, was arrested earlier this month in connection with the incident and charged with accessory after the fact, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials believe the suspects and victim lived in the same residence.

According to the charging documents, obtained by The Washington Post, Daniel “became engaged in a verbal altercation” with Poston and Culley, to the point that employees at the restaurant had to separate them. Poston and Culley then left the restaurant but returned shortly after.

That's when Poston allegedly claimed she was looking for a missing $10. Per the police report, she yelled “I will kill everybody in this store.”

She then began arguing with Daniel again, while Culley entered “from a rear door with an object in his hand," believed to be “a piece of wood,” the documents said.

Witnesses told police that Daniel was standing near the kitchen area when Poston grabbed a butter knife off the counter and viscously stabbed him.

Raykia Poston of Capitol Heights

Surveillance footage captured Culley and Poston leaving through the rear entrance toward Culley’s van, according to police.

First responders arrived at the scene to find Daniel suffering from stab wounds and unresponsive inside the restaurant. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Post, police also found a bloody knife and cell phone hidden on a shelf in the kitchen.

As of Wednesday, Culley remains in custody as officials search for Poston.

